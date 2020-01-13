NHL All-Star Game will include a 3-on-3 display among the best players, per report

%MINIFYHTML0a38e69a597a5520cfa27c545e80a2c69% %MINIFYHTML0a38e69a597a5520cfa27c545e80a2c610%

According to an ESPN report, this year's NHL All-Star Game will feature a three-on-three match between the best American and Canadian players, in addition to the three-on-three tournament between stars in all four league divisions.

The report says the league expects to announce all the details of the new event and a new element for skills competition later this week. The All-Star Weekend falls in just under two weeks, with Stanley Cup defending champion St. Louis Blues celebrating festivities at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

%MINIFYHTML0a38e69a597a5520cfa27c545e80a2c611% %MINIFYHTML0a38e69a597a5520cfa27c545e80a2c612%

This will be the third consecutive All-Star weekend in which the NHL has invited the best players to participate. In 2018, US Team players. UU. They demonstrated exercises for skills competitions before their gold medal race at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Last year, Kendall Coyne Schofield made waves when he participated in the fastest skating competition and beat Arizona Coyotes striker Clayton Keller. In the main pin event, Brianna Decker recorded a better time than the winner Leon Draisaitl when he demonstrated the exercise.

PLUS: Full list of NHL All-Star Weekend

History was made and the barriers were broken. It was a great honor to be the first woman to compete in the @nhl All Star Skills Competition last night. I can't wait to see what the future holds! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/Sc125oBGCx – Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 26, 2019

According to ESPN, all players who will participate in this year's All-Star Weekend play for the US or Canadian national teams and are members of the Professional Professional Hockey Players Association, which has been boycotting professional hockey in search of a league with a sustainable team. business model that can pay athletes properly.

The NHL Stars Weekend will take place January 24-26 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.