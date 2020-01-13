NFL star Julian Edelman, arrested for getting in the car even though he reportedly needs knee surgery

WENN / Judy Eddy

The New England Patriots open receiver is cited for minor crimes of vandalism for jumping on the hood of a vehicle and causing damage, after it was reported that he needs knee surgery during the offseason.

Up News Info –

Julian Edelman He has gotten into trouble with the law. The New England Patriots open catcher was arrested on Saturday night, January 11, after causing unspecified damage to someone's car in Beverly Hills, California, by jumping over him despite reports that he would need a knee surgery during the off season.

A police spokesman confirmed that the 33-year-old athlete was arrested "at approximately 9:00 p.m. for vandalism after he jumped into a driver's vehicle causing damage." The representative added that "he was released by subpoena and scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13, 2020."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not yet filed charges against the Super Bowl MVP LIII, who was informed that he was drinking at the time of the incident. It is still unclear who the damaged Mercedes belonged to, but the case will not go anywhere if the owner and the soccer star agree to reach an agreement.

The arrest took place the same night Julian had dinner with former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola. Sharing with his followers a moment of his boys' night, Pierce turned to Instagram to post a photo of them together. "@ edelman11 @dannyamendola, you know what it is," he wrote in the caption.

<br />

A spokeswoman for Cantina Frida, the restaurant that the trio visited that fateful night, told the Boston Herald that Edelman was "polite and friendly" during dinner.

In related news, it was reported that Julian needed two surgeries during the offseason to repair some injuries. It was said that one repaired a separate AC joint in his left shoulder, while another would help with a problem in his left knee. Despite the injuries, he completed his tenth season in the NFL with 1,117 yards received in 100 catches and six touchdowns.