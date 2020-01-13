NFL playoff selections, predictions: the Packers stun the 49ers, the Chiefs drive the Titans in the championship games

One more round of the 2020 NFL playoffs before Super Bowl 54, one more chance to achieve multiple predictions of NFL games in a given week.

The arrival of the postseason conference championship round leaves us with three elections to make this year, including the big game in South Florida. We hope to end the season on a high note, and we are already in that direction with the luck we had in the division round. The Packers, 49ers and Chiefs won victories as favorites, and the Ravens' loss to the Titans was the only surprise.

Depending on the spread point differentials for the NFC and AFC championship games, it may be considered unlikely that there will be more surprises.

In the game for the AFC title, Kansas City opened as a 7 1/2 point local favorite over Tennessee, which is obviously no stranger to postseason surprises by defeating New England and Baltimore in the first two rounds. . Similarly, the game for the NFC title was opened to a relatively large extent, with San Francisco as a 7-point local favorite over Green Bay.

Given those lines, it would probably be wise to go with chalk with our selections directly for the conference championship round. Such an approach worked well for us last week.

But where is the fun in that?

With all of the above in mind, here are our NFL playoff selections, predictions for the AFC and NFC championship games. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL playoff selections, predictions for AFC, NFC championship games

AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans in Kansas City Chiefs (-7 1/2)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

On the one hand, Chiefs seeded with No. 2 should feel fortunate to attract the Titans with No. 6 in the game for the AFC title instead of, for example, the Ravens or the Patriots, the two teams from annoying Tennessee on their way to Kansas City. On the other hand, this is a difficult confrontation for the Chiefs.

Rising star runner Derrick Henry was a nightmare for Baltimore and New England, the teams that finished the regular season with fast defenses No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. So, what should we expect him to do 6-3, 240 pounds against the defense that ranked 26th in allowed ground yards this season with 128.2 dice per game? Henry's totals so far in the playoffs: 182 yards against the Patriots; 195 yards against the Crows.

While the Chiefs' general defense improved dramatically during the second half of the season, they will have their hands full with the Titans ground game. That was the case in week 10, when Tennessee rushed to visit Kansas City 225-97 and bothered the Chiefs with a last-minute Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass. The best boss defense in the rematch, then, will be your best offensive player.

Tennessee's defense is respectable, but it's not a monster. The Titans took advantage of a lame offensive by the Patriots in the wild card round, and defeated the Ravens thanks to the perfect situational football, certainly not because they closed Lamar Jackson and Co., who achieved 530 total yards in the loss.

Patrick Mahomes presents Tennessee with a different kind of challenge with his MVP arm and, based on what he did against the Texans, an apparent willingness to pick up key yards with his legs. He and the Chiefs have been on a roll since the November loss to the Titans, a winning streak of seven games in total.

He will continue with vengeance against Tennessee and a trip to South Florida.

Collect: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers in San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

The 49ers should win this game for many reasons. They are at home, where they smoked the Packers on a Sunday night in week 12. Their offensive, founded on a reliable race game and complemented by a handful of solid reception goals for a troubled quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, is clicking His defense, now completely healthy and as dominant in the front as anyone in the NFL, is in full force. Green Bay should have no chance.

Like the Titans, they had no chance against the Patriots or the Ravens in these extravagant NFL playoffs. Like the Vikings they had no chance against the saints. Like Texans, they were pronounced dead in the first half against the Bills. Like the Chiefs, they were buried by a disastrous first quarter against Texans.

Conventional wisdom is useless in the NFL, and the postseason 2020 is a perfect example of why. While the Packers are big helpless against the 49ers in the NFC championship game with good reason, it's not that Green Bay, which won 13 games in the first season of coach Matt LaFleur, is an obstacle.

After the Packers beat the Seahawks in the division round, SN Vinnie Iyer set four things they need to repeat in the title game to annoy the 49ers. First, they need to protect Aaron Rodgers. Even with Bryan Bulaga ready to return on the right tackle, this is Green Bay's biggest challenge, because the San Francisco pass race is relentless.

Second, the Packers need to open Davante Adams. As long as you can keep your No. 1 receiver away from Richard Sherman, this is possible. Third, they need to convert to third low. We trust Rodgers to do exactly that. Finally, they need to stop the 49ers ground game. This is where Kenny Clark comes in.

Everything Green Bay needs to fit against San Francisco has a decent opportunity to do that, especially without climate concerns in Santa Clara. The Packers will also have no problems with the weather in Miami.

Collect: Packers 27, 49ers 24