NFL playoff selections, predictions against the spread: the 49ers hit the Packers, the Chiefs beat the Titans to reach the Super Bowl 54

The NFL conference champions weekend is here for the 2020 playoffs. The AFC and NFC title games serve as penultimate games before Super Bowl 54.

So far, we have chosen 264 games this season with pretty nice results. That only increases the pressure to meet in the three biggest clashes of the NFL season 100.

This week, there are clear favorites at home playing Sunday afternoon and evening. Without further ado, here is our latest bold forecast for the next NFL results. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL playoff selections, predictions against the spread for AFC, NFC championship games

AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans in Kansas City Chiefs (-7 1/2)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans recovered in the last quarter to beat the Chiefs 35-32 in the wild game of Team Week 10 in Nashville, the last time Kansas City lost a game. Derrick Henry dominated as usual at the November meeting, with his hurried performance allowing Tennessee to have all the answers for Patrick Mahomes' big day in his first game after his knee injury.

The Chiefs get the rematch at home, and they know it won't be easy after the Titans defeated without fear the Patriots in New England and the Ravens in Baltimore. The Chiefs also have the No. 26 running defense of the regular season, allowing an average of 4.9 yards per carry. They know what's coming and can't wait to stop it, because nobody can.

Rather, the Chiefs should focus on the Titans having pass defense No. 24. Mahomes is completely healthy and red hot, operating at a high level in a more explosive and complete pass game than the one near Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. So there are no breaks for the Titans in that aspect of the game, and their clashes are bad both against tight end Travis Kelce and against wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Coach Mike Vrabel will pressure the Titans to keep him close, and his counterpart, Andy Reid, will force him to be conservative at times. But Kansas City can go full speed in the second half to keep the game out of the reach of Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

With a second consecutive attempt to win the AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs will aim, shoot and not fail with Mahomes.

Collect: Bosses win 34-27 but fail to cover the difference

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers in San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

The Packers were attacked by the 49ers 37-8 during the meeting of the 12th week of Sunday night in San Francisco. In that game, Aaron Rodgers threw only 104 yards in 33 attempts and was captured five times. Green Bay didn't have much game to run to support it and fell into a big hole, 23-0 for halftime.

Green Bay has no choice but to play better offensively this time, with Rodgers' triplets, wide receiver Davante Adams and runner Aaron Jones coming out of an effective divisional game against the Seahawks and working behind a solid line. The problem will lie in the defense of the Packers trying to stop the 49ers.

San Francisco offers many rhythms and styles in the hurried attack with its deep field. The front seven of Green & # 39; Bay is built more to hasten the pin and deck, and may wilt against the race. There will be no sudden secondary responses against Jimmy Garoppolo's fast and physical boys, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. The 49ers can also get the Packers out of their position with bad direction, movement and game action.

Rodgers will do his best with little skill help beyond Adams and Jones, facing defensive challenges at all levels led by Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Richerd Sherman. Garoppolo is loaded in comparison and you will see many more things available to explode in the middle of the field.

Collect: The 49ers win 42-24 and cover the spread.

Statistics of the week:

Direct divisional record: 3-1

Divisional record against propagation: 2-2

Season Record: 174-89

Season record against the spread: 138-116