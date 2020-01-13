NEW ALBUM by Kendrick Lamar will be an album of & # 39; Rock & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Kendrick Lamar will release his new album next month, and we are finally getting details on what his latest work will be like.

The former Billboard editorial director and current columnist Bill Werde has just spilled some tea on Kendricks' new album. According to Bill, the next LP of K. Dot is in the final stages and is expected to be more influenced by "rock."

"Has anyone named Beyonce released consecutive albums better and more meaningful last decade than Kendrick Lamar?" Werde said on Twitter. "Are you interested to know that I heard from several friends that the recording on the new album could finally be done? And that this time it is listening to more rock sounds?"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here