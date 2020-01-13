NBA YoungBoy hints at the separation of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter after the Viral Wall video

%MINIFYHTMLc85f801a797ce3699a02c974a20e6a5c9% %MINIFYHTMLc85f801a797ce3699a02c974a20e6a5c10%

The 20-year-old rapper also says he is doing well after Iyanna Mayweather shares a video of him talking to a wall on his Instagram account while he was high.

It looks like the NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) and the reconciliation of Iyanna Mayweather was short lived. The 20-year-old rapper seemed to hint that the two left him after she posted a video of him talking on a wall while he was high.

Arriving on Twitter on Sunday, January 12, YB shared a cryptic post that said: "I just need someone to stay and never leave." He did not mention names in the tweet, although some suspected he might be referring to the end of his relationship with Yaya given the time of publication. Meanwhile, others told him to return with his baby, Jania.

YB also assured his devotees that he is doing well despite the video. He shared on Instagram a video of him provoking new music in his car along with a subtitle that said: "I'm focused. I'm fine."

This came after Iyanna was dragged by sharing on Instagram a video of YB talking to a wall. "He is depressed, this is how he handles his problems, he was talking to the wall," he said, before removing the post almost immediately and asked people to get rid of the images as well as criticism arrived. Briana, a girl in her circle, was not having it and ruined Floyd Mayweather, Jr.her daughter, "How are you going to try to hit him and then ask people to erase him? You're a real sick bitch."

She said in a separate post: "Stupid, stupid, bitch, why do you publish it after calling this man several times by pressing and stressing him when he was close to him? B *** h he told you to stop calling him, why would you try to have it out there that way? Not everything is for everyone, you're a press a ** b *** h, and if I ever see you, it's ready. "

Iyanna has deleted her Instagram account amid the violent reaction.