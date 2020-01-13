NBA report card: qualified Lakers, Jazz, Bulls and Spurs | NBA News

Which teams have starred and which have been flattered to cheat in the last seven days in the NBA? Sky Sports NBA evaluates the contrasting fortunes of Week 12 of four teams.

Los Angeles Lakers (32-7, record of the week 12 4-0) – Grade A +

Lebron James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks



If you thought losing a superstar player or two would prevent the Lakers from recording consecutive victories over two Western Conference playoff rivals, think again.

Anthony Davis left the Lakers' 117-87 hit on the New York Knicks early after a sharp fall and was unavailable for the team's weekend game in Dallas and Oklahoma City.

LeBron and his company responded with good style, competing in a first quarter of 45 points against the Mavericks to establish a comprehensive victory of 129-114 on the road. James had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists and made the best of his individual duel with Luka Doncic.

One night later, this time without Davis and James, Kyle Kuzma erupted by 36 points to propel Purple and Gold to another double-digit victory against the Thunder in form.

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers trip to the Dallas Mavericks in week 12 of the NBA



The Lakers remain a team in the top five in terms of offensive and defensive qualification. The equally dominant Milwaukee Bucks are the only other team capable of saying that.

Utah Jazz (27-12, record of the week 12 4-0) – Grade A

Bojan Bogdanovic scores in the basket against Washington



The strength of the Jazz calendar in Week 12 was not as tough as that of the Lakers, but the Quin Snyder team deserves credit for dealing with business and winning victories against the Pelicans, Knicks, Hornets and Wizards. His winning streak has grown to nine games.

They were only really tested in New Orleans, where a no-call about Rudy Gobert's apparent lack of Brandon Ingram in the last seconds allowed Utah to avoid overtime and escape with a 128-126 victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic had two games of more than 30 points in Week 12, including 35 rarely seen points, zero rebounds, zero assists, zero steals and zero statistics in the victory over the Pelicans. & # 39; Bogey & # 39; He is averaging 20.7 points per game and shooting 41.9 percent from a three-point range.

Since Mike Conley was injured and Joe Ingles was inserted in the initial lineup, the Jazz are 15-3. Gametime analyst Kevin McHale praised the contribution of the Australian player.

















Kevin McHale says that Utah's winning streak has been fueled by excellent external shots and praises Joe Ingles's external threat since entering the initial lineup



"The offense is really clicking. Their shooters are making shots and Joe English has been a great game creator," he said. "I like the fact that English fits (in the initial line-up) much better than Mike Conley, in terms of being a facilitator. He doesn't have the flashy numbers but he plays the same way every night. They generate a pot loaded with open shots and they are doing them. They have a good offensive rhythm. "

Chicago Bulls (14-26, record of the week 12 1-3) – Grade D

Zach LaVine gets up to shoot



On New Year's Day, the Bulls won 13 victories, the Brooklyn Nets still didn't have Kyrie Irving and, shortly thereafter, the Orlando Magic lost the leaking star Jonathan Isaac to a long-term injury. In short, the opportunity for Chicago to steal a run in the race for the seventh or eighth playoff spot in the East was looking them in the face.

They responded by losing five consecutive games (it is true that due to strong opposition), only ending their fall with a 108-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons without Blake Griffin on Saturday night. Irving is back on the court for Brooklyn's seventh place, while the Magic, eighth seed, now has a four-and-a-half mattress ahead of the Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets in freefall.

















Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' visit to the Chicago Bulls in week 12 of the NBA



The Bulls' defeat by 116-105 against the Indiana Pacers saw Chicago waste a 43-point night of Zach LaVine. With the great man Wendell Carter for injury, the Bulls gave up 70 points with 76 percent of shots in the paint. The center of the Pacers, Myles Turner, celebrated with 27 points in 10 of 18 shots.

The Bulls only have one victory against a team with a winning record this season. His shot in the eighth seed has escaped. The performance against the Pacers showed that they are not good enough to be a playoff team.

San Antonio Spurs (17-21, Week 12 record 3-1) – Grade B +

















DeMar DeRozan shot for 30 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics



Spurs' struggles this season have convinced many NBA observers that their 22-year streak of reaching the playoffs will end in what is believed to be the last season run by coach Gregg Popovich.

In week 12, talks about the disappearance of San Antonio seemed very exaggerated when they gave the Milwaukee Bucks a beating of 126-104 and followed with an emphatic victory over the Boston Celtics.

















Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks visit to the San Antonio Spurs in week 12 of the NBA season



What has suddenly changed? The Spurs finally hugged each other shooting. For the season, the Spurs are located near the end of the NBA in shots and three-point marks. In the last 10 games, their ranking in these categories has skyrocketed. In week 12, the Spurs threw 36 triples per game, well above their 27.4 attempts for the season.

Not everything is still sauce for the Spurs. The spot in his Week 12 record was a loss of 134-121 to his closest rival in the race for the eighth seed of the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies.

San Antonio still faces a fight with Memphis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Portland to keep their record playoff streak alive, but in the evidence of the past seven days, their new approach has given them a better chance of doing so.

