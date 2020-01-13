Murder of Soleimani: Conflicting messages about evidence of attack | News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, says he ordered the assassination of the main Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani because he received the news that Iran was about to attack four US embassies.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper contradicted the president, saying he had not seen any specific intelligence that such attacks were imminent.

Republicans and Democrats have expressed concern about the base of the Soleimani attack and the US House of Representatives has passed a resolution of war powers aimed at limiting future military action against Iran by the Trump administration.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.