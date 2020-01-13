Mose Masoe of Hull KR operates after suffering a serious spinal injury | Rugby League News

Masoe worked overnight after receiving oxygen in the field
Last update: 01/13/20 9:24 am
Mose Masoe underwent an operation for a serious spinal injury he suffered during the friendly Hull KR with Wakefield Trinity.
Masoe was taken to Leeds General Hospital during the friendly defeat of his team 18-6 at Wakefield and underwent surgery Sunday night.
The former St. Helens forward rower suffered the injury two minutes after the preseason test game and received oxygen in the field.
After a delay of about 10 minutes, Masoe was taken on a stretcher before being taken to the nearby hospital.
A club statement said: "After the injury to Mose Masoe during yesterday's friendly with Wakefield Trinity, the club can confirm that Mose has suffered a serious spinal injury and was operated overnight at Leeds General Hospital.
"The club will provide more updates as soon as possible."