Mose Masoe of Hull KR operates after suffering a serious spinal injury | Rugby League News

Mose Masoe suffered the injury two minutes after the preseason test game.

Mose Masoe underwent an operation for a serious spinal injury he suffered during the friendly Hull KR with Wakefield Trinity.

Masoe was taken to Leeds General Hospital during the friendly defeat of his team 18-6 at Wakefield and underwent surgery Sunday night.

The former St. Helens forward rower suffered the injury two minutes after the preseason test game and received oxygen in the field.

After a delay of about 10 minutes, Masoe was taken on a stretcher before being taken to the nearby hospital.

A club statement said: "After the injury to Mose Masoe during yesterday's friendly with Wakefield Trinity, the club can confirm that Mose has suffered a serious spinal injury and was operated overnight at Leeds General Hospital.

"The club will provide more updates as soon as possible."