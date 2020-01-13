Monday meeting in Lingfield receives green light | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd0b19ae0f62f7d25b239b783d237923f9% %MINIFYHTMLd0b19ae0f62f7d25b239b783d237923f10%





Lingfield – green light for Monday card

Monday's meeting at Lingfield will continue as planned after the track has passed a precautionary inspection.

The course secretary, George Hill, had planned to verify the conditions at 8 am, but was able to give a favorable verdict sooner than expected.

The soil is described as heavy.

However, there will be no races in Ireland on Monday, with Punchestown suspended after an inspection at 7.45am.

The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board tweeted: "After an inspection of the course and having consulted with Met Eireann, Punchestown is canceled today.

"Due to the Orange wind warning Status currently in the Kildare area and with the strongest winds during race times, the installation is canceled due to safety concerns."