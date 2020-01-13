Mohit Suri reveals why Disha Patani was perfect for Malang



Disha Patani is ready to impress the audience with her free spirit character in the upcoming Mohit Suri movie, Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the crucial parts. The sizzling chemistry of Aditya and Disha in the movie trailer has already aroused a lot of excitement in viewers when they saw this new pair on the big screen. During a recent interview, director Mohit Suri revealed why he thought Disha was perfect for the role. Known for her hot body and super sexy appearance, Disha is more than a pretty face, it's what Mohit feels.



He said: "Disha is a strong and brave girl. Therefore, she understood the character's qualities very softly. Her character, Sara is a wild and free-spirited soul who lives life on her own terms and Disha adapts better to this character, everyone feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body, she has something else in her, she also has a head and a heart, the response to Disha's role has been excellent so far, I'm sure the audience you can connect with her even more after seeing Malang. ”Malang will hit theaters on February 7, 2020.