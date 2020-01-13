Minella Indo on a trip to Navan | Racing news





Rachel Blackmore riding Minella Indo

The winner of the Cheltenham Festival, Minella Indo, is on track to continue her education about fences in Navan this week.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, Minella Indo provided Rachael Blackmore with a famous success in the obstacle of Albert Bartlett Novices last year, causing a 50-1 surprise, before proving that it was no accident to continue in Punchestown.

He finished second in his debut chasing Laurina from Willie Mullins for more than two and a half miles, but will back off on the trip over the weekend.

"Hopefully, Minella Indo will go to Navan on Saturday for a three-mile beginner chase," said De Bromhead.

"I've been delighted with him since his career at Gowran.

"We were crazy about running it in Leopardstown, but unfortunately we felt the terrain was too good, so we said we would postpone it to Navan."

"Leopardstown dries very well, and everyone seems fine. I'm starting to fear it's too heavy in Navan, but I'm never happy!"