Millie Bobby Brown provokes rumors of romance with Joseph Robinson

Ah, teenage love!
It seems that Millie Bobby Brown I could have a new boyfriend. Recently, the 15 year old Strange things star sparked rumors of romance with Joseph Robinson, 17, after he allegedly shared a photo of her on her Snapchat.
In the photo, Millie and Joseph, son of the England World Cup rugby player. Jason Robinson, can be seen in a sweet hug while they pose for a mirror selfie. To further feed the rumors of romance, he wrote "Ly x,quot; about the photo, which means "I love you." Joseph also seemed to introduce the founder of Florence By Mills in his Instagram Stories, posting a candid image of the two together where his hand appears on his leg.
Neither Millie nor Joseph have confirmed that they are an article, but they have been seen spending time together in recent months. In fact, he joined Robinson and his family for their vacation in the Maldives in November.
And, Millie has even shown her support for the father of her rumored boyfriend. Taking his Instagram stories, he wore his team shirt and wrote: "Things you didn't expect to see in 2020 … Millie Bobby Brown is a warrior."
He has also shown his support for Joseph's fledgling rugby career on social media.
After signing his first major rugby contract in December, Millie celebrated the achievement by commenting "yes!" and a red heart emoji in his Instagram post.
Before Joseph, Millie was dating the singer Jacob Sartorius, 16. The duo fanned dating rumors in January 2018 and finished things in July.
"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," he wrote on Instagram. "We are both happy and we are friends."
The old loves are still on good terms after their relationship. Last year, he left Millie a sweet note on Instagram after some trolling he had received for not acting "at his age." Complementing his sense of style, Jacob commented "impressive,quot; in the picture.
