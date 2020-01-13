Millie Bobby Brown provokes rumors of romance with Joseph Robinson

Ah, teenage love!

It seems that Millie Bobby Brown I could have a new boyfriend. Recently, the 15 year old Strange things star sparked rumors of romance with Joseph Robinson, 17, after he allegedly shared a photo of her on her Snapchat.

In the photo, Millie and Joseph, son of the England World Cup rugby player. Jason Robinson, can be seen in a sweet hug while they pose for a mirror selfie. To further feed the rumors of romance, he wrote "Ly x,quot; about the photo, which means "I love you." Joseph also seemed to introduce the founder of Florence By Mills in his Instagram Stories, posting a candid image of the two together where his hand appears on his leg.

Neither Millie nor Joseph have confirmed that they are an article, but they have been seen spending time together in recent months. In fact, he joined Robinson and his family for their vacation in the Maldives in November.