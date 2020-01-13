Millie Bobby Brown confirms romance with Jason Robinson's son, Joseph

%MINIFYHTMLa92507e72efc07a263231a30e8a0bb549% %MINIFYHTMLa92507e72efc07a263231a30e8a0bb5410%

It is a young love! Millie Bobby Brown It's starting 2020 with a new boyfriend. The "Strange things"The star and her rumored boyfriend Joseph Robinson seem to confirm the rumors that they are an element with his recent Snapchat post.

Given his opinion, the son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson recently shared a tender image of himself and the 15-year-old actress. In the picture, the lovebirds could be seen in a sweet hug as they posed for a mirror selfie. Millie put on a yellow sweatshirt, while the 17-year-old rugby player wore a basic black shirt.

Joseph had his hands wrapped around the "Godzilla: king of monsters"The star's waist. He captioned the click with" Ly x. "That really means" I love you. "

It was said that the couple first met in November 2019 in the Maldives during a vacation that Millie said "the trip of his life." Then they caused dating rumors after English beauty appeared in a picture of the Maldives that Joseph posted on his Instagram account.

The image saw Millie join Joseph and the group of people at dinner. You could see her wearing a big smile on her face. Captioning the photo, Joseph wrote: "We had a great time in the Maldives with family and friends."

In addition, Millie was seen wearing Joseph's Wigan Warrirors rugby shirt in a now deleted Instagram post. Raising people's eyebrows even further, the official rugby league account wrote in the comments section: "Probably the strangest thing that has happened in 2020 so far …"

On December 4, the two were also caught flirting on social networks. Millie left some love in a post with a picture of Joseph and his father, to which Joseph responded with an emoji at heart. They also seemed to spend Christmas together while sharing photos of them walking the same dogs in what appeared to be the same place.

Before this, Millie dated the singer Jacob Sartorius. They started their relationship in January 2018 before ending it a few months later in July.