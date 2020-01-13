Merson says: Jurgen Klopp is so good that he could take Rotherham to the Premier League | Soccer news

In addition: Liverpool does not get the credit it deserves, and the Spurs have not improved with Jose Mourinho









Paul Merson feels that Jurgen Klopp is so good that he could take Rotherham to the Premier League, and also insists that Tottenham has not improved with Jose Mourinho.

This is a phenomenal football team, which I don't think gets the credit they should.

People say: "Oh, Manchester City has not done very well this season," but this team is very good.

I am a great lover of Jurgen Klopp. I could use any team here, but I'm just going to say Rotherham … I think Klopp could go to Rotherham and take them to the Premier League on time. He is so good.

Liverpool Klopp coach could take League One Rotherham to the Premier League, says Paul Merson

Enter the players and play them the right way. They have no family names. Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho. People talk about full-backs, but if those three don't play, I don't think it really works so well for Liverpool.

I know that Pep Guardiola's record is excellent, don't get me wrong, but each player costs £ 80m, £ 90m in each position. I haven't seen anyone in Manchester City be much, much better, they were already great players.

'Liverpool does not receive the respect it deserves'

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

You look at them against Tottenham, they were 1-0 up and they still bomb, they are in their makeup and they can defend themselves.

When you can defend yourself like this, you will always dictate football matches.

Why is Liverpool not a favorite to win the Champions League? They have been in two consecutive finals. Manchester City has not even seemed to win it, and they are favorites.

I don't think Liverpool receives the respect they should receive; This is the best team in Europe by some distance.

If you want to beat them, you need two or three goals. They will not park the bus. I can only really see Man City defeating them.

'Tottenham is not improving'

Jamie Carragher believes that Jose Mourinho needs up to five players in Tottenham, while Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp consider Mourinho's playing style.

Where are Tottenham? Well, they are eighth.

They are getting better? No, they are not.

I think Mourinho is trying to put his team on the defensive like his former Chelsea team. Hard to beat, and make sure they don't lose football matches before winning them.

You cannot live earning 3-2 every week. He will want many changes in that team; This is not your team.

I thought Mauricio Pochettino had earned enough brownie points to see that the evil was over. I thought it was hard, a little panic.

Don't get me wrong, he was one of the best managers I've seen. One thing he does is start running and treat the first game as if it were the last. I think they have gone to find Mourinho to place them in the top four, and I think he has failed.

If they are not in the top four this year, I think they are worrying times for Tottenham.