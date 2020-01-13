Melbourne drowns amid massive fire warning could become routine | Australia news

The second city of Melbourne, Australia, was engulfed in dangerous smoke by the country's wildfires, as scientists warned that mass fires could become routine unless more was done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that They cause global warming.

At least 180 fires continued to burn in the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), with approximately 20 still to be contained in NSW, the most populous state in Australia.

Plus:

In Victoria, five fires occurred in the "Watch and Act,quot; warning, a level below the state of emergency, authorities said.

"I wish I could say that this is over, but we have a long way to go. We have smoke in our communities right now and it is at very poor or dangerous levels," Lisa Neville, Victoria Police and Emergency Services. Minister said at a press conference.

Australia's wildfires devastate the native wildlife population

The start of qualifying matches for the Australian Open was delayed 90 minutes and the practice was suspended, after the air quality deteriorated to "dangerous,quot; levels during the night.

"Conditions on the site are improving and are constantly being monitored," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

"More decisions will be made using on-site data and in close consultation with our medical team, the EPA Victoria Bureau of Meteorology and scientists."

Although the Australian government and parts of its media have tried to minimize the role of man-made climate change in making the country more vulnerable to forest fires, an academic review of 57 scientific articles published since 2013 has indicated that There are clear links.

"We are not going to reverse climate change on any conceivable time scale. Therefore, the conditions that are happening now will not disappear," said Richard Betts, Head of Climate Impact Research at the Hadley Center at Met Office in Britain, who He co-authored the review, he said at a press conference in London on Monday.

The review found that climate change had led to an increase in the frequency and severity of what scientists call "fire weather," periods with a high risk of fire due to some combination of higher temperatures, low humidity, low rainfall. and strong winds.

Residents who defend a property from a forest fire north of Sydney in November. Fires have been burning for months and their scale has been linked to climate change (Peter Parks / AFP)

Australia has suffered drought for years, and 2019 was not only the driest year ever recorded, but also the hottest.

& # 39; What does climate change mean & # 39;

The effects have not only been seen in Australia, but also in the western United States and Canada, southern Europe, Scandinavia, the Amazon and Siberia, according to the review.

Globally, fire weather stations have lengthened by approximately 25 percent of the Earth's plant surface, resulting in an increase of approximately 20 percent in the average duration of the fire weather season , according to observation data.

Betts said Australia was particularly vulnerable to fires because its land area had warmed more than the average global temperature rise of about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times.

The World Meteorological Organization says that the global temperature rise could reach 3-5 C this century, more than three times the limits agreed in the Paris 2015 Climate Agreement, if nothing is done to stop the increase in emissions.

"The temperature conditions in Australia are extreme at the moment, but they are what we expect to happen on average in a world of three degrees of global warming," Betts said. "It brings you home what climate change means."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been under pressure for his handling of the fire crisis (David Mariuz / AAP Image via Reuters)

The review was conducted using ScienceBrief.org, a new online research platform created by the University of East Anglia of Great Britain and the Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research.

Pressure on the government

Forest fires have been burning in Australia since September, razing 11.2 million hectares of land; an area equivalent to almost half of the United Kingdom.

At least 28 people have died and 2,500 houses have been destroyed by pressing the conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take more serious measures to address climate change.

Morrison, who brought a lump of coal to parliament in 2017 urging parliamentarians to "not be afraid,quot; of fossil fuel, has said the government can raise its goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government said Monday that 50 million Australian dollars ($ 35 million) would be given to an emergency wildlife recovery program, describing forest fires as "an ecological disaster,quot; that threatened several species, including koalas and The rock wallabies.

After weeks of criticism for his handling of the crisis, Morrison also said he will propose a powerful investigation into the disaster, including the impact of climate change.

Generalized rain is forecast on the east coast as of Wednesday, which could bring some relief to communities devastated by fire. The country has been in drought for three years.