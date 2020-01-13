Meghan Markle was behind Megxit and Prince Harry is "heartbroken,quot;

The main members of the royal family met on Monday for the "Megxit Summit,quot; to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to renounce the royal family. And, a new report states that it was Markle who drove the controversial movement, while Prince Harry is "disconsolate,quot; by the decision.

According to London times, privileged information states that it was the Duchess of Sussex who was determined to leave the royal family because being a high-ranking member "was not working,quot; for her. But, Harry did not totally agree with the idea of ​​leaving his family and his country behind.

“She wants to leave. She thinks: "It's not working for me," the source explained. “He is under intense pressure to choose. It's sad. He loves the queen. He loves this country. He loves all his military things. I think it will really break his heart to leave. I don't think that's what he really wants. I think they want a house halfway.

Before Queen Elizabeth met with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William on Monday, members of their respective teams, including private secretaries and press advisors, worked feverishly over the weekend to find several possible solutions. for royalty to consider them.

Numerous reports state that Queen Elizabeth wanted this to be resolved in the coming days instead of prolonging it in the coming months. And she confirmed it with her own statement after the meeting.

The monarch said she supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to retire as members of the royal family, but would have preferred them to remain in those roles.

The Queen noted that these are complex issues that her family must resolve, and there is still much work to be done. However, she has asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days.

Queen Elizabeth held her first meeting with Prince Harry since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to "withdraw,quot; from royal duties. Prince Charles, Prince William also attending. https://t.co/xTkaMP2ACj – CBC news alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 13, 2020

There is a group in the United Kingdom that does not support Prince Harry's decision to leave the royal family: British troops. According to Page six, Former Captain of the Royal Navy Command, James Glancy, says he is not happy with Prince Harry's decision.

"His behavior in the last year is not becoming someone who occupies these important positions," Glancy said. "Now I have spoken with other Royal Marines and other people in the army, and they are very upset if they are not disgusted by the lack of respect for the Queen in not talking about this." If Harry follows this semi-privatization route of his role, I would not give him a toast for not having my respect. "

Ad

Glancy praised Prince Harry for his two tours in Afghanistan and his "brilliant charity work." He said that Harry has the right to get away from the UK and earn his own money. But, he says he must first give up all his titles, including the Captain General of the Royal Marines.



Post views:

0 0