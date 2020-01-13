Meet Bella Martina, the girl who looks like Trevor Lawrence

Among the main headlines of Monday's college football championship match between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson, a double of one of the initial quarterbacks has attracted a lot of attention.

Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to his second consecutive appearance in the national title, won his first 29 games in his career and threw 66 touchdowns in his two years with the Tigers, and is now known to be a rival.

Surely it will be archived in the section of extravagant stories that arise in each season of college football, which was presented in 2019 and seems to be the female version of Lawrence.

Who is the girl who looks like Trevor Lawrence?

Bella Martina, a 16-year-old girl from Alpharetta, Georgia, is similar to Lawrence. Surprisingly, he grew up about an hour from Lawrence's hometown, Cartersville, Georgia.

Martina decided to make doppelganger videos comparing her to Lawrence after a friend in her US history class told her she looked like Trevor Lawrence. Martina told her mother, Lisa, about the coincidence, and they both went out of their way to prepare Bella clips with Clemson's team imitating some of Lawrence's famous photos.

Bella Martina's TikTok video goes viral

It took little time for Martina's TikTok videos to go viral. Bella's younger brother, Nick, told her shortly after that her videos had thousands of likes.

Even Lawrence watched the video after Clemson employees found it online and decided to share it with Clemson's quarterback to see his reaction.

Trevor Lawrence meets his resemblance

Fans got what they expected: Trevor met Bella earlier this season before Clemson's 52-3 victory over Wake Forest on November 16.

Does Trevor Lawrence have a sister?

Although Lawrence has a sister, she is not the creator of these viral videos from TikTok. Lawrence has two brothers, in fact, an older brother named Chase and a younger sister named Olivia.