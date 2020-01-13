Mauricio Pochettino & # 39; on the list of Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde & # 39; | Soccer news

Valverde faces the sack after his team was eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup by Atlético de Madrid on Thursday

















Álvaro Montero says that former Barcelona players Xavi and Ronald Koeman have rejected work at Camp Nou.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the list of three men in Barcelona to replace the boss under pressure Ernesto Valverde, according to Spanish football expert Álvaro Montero.

Quique Setien and the former Barcelona defender, Gabriel Milito, are the other two names on the Barcelona shortlist.

However, Montero says that it is "almost impossible,quot; for the former head of Tottenham, Pochettino, to assume the position, since he was the head of the local rivals of Barça, Espanyol.

"We have to remember that (Pochettino) said he would rather be on his farm in Argentina as a farmer than become a coach of Barcelona," Montero said.

"It's quite complicated and strange to think of Mauricio Pochettino as the next coach of Barcelona. In my opinion, it's almost impossible."

Valverde has won consecutive La Liga titles since taking over in Barcelona

Setien was in charge at Real Betis and guided the La Liga team to the Europa League in 2017.

Montero says the 61-year-old's football style would fit him well at Camp Nou.

Setien has been out of work since leaving Real Betis in May

He said: "He has the philosophy of Xavi, (Pep) Guardiola, the philosophy of the football club after the 90s with Johan Cruyff."

Militio, who made 48 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011, currently manages with Estudiantes, where they are 13th in the Argentine Premier League.

Former Barcelona Xavi players, who run the Qatari club Al Sadd SC, and the head of the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman, rejected the job.

However, reports in Spain state that Xavi has expressed his desire to become a coach at Camp Nou in the future.