Marshawn Lynch says goodbye to Seahawks with wise tips for NFL players

Seahawks runner Marshawn Lynch may have played his last NFL game on Sunday. For real this time.

The 33-year-old, who left his retirement at the end of this season to join an exhausted Seattle offensive, ran for two touchdowns in the defeat of his team 28-23 in the division round against the Packers.

Later, Lynch used his media availability after the game to offer advice to the youngest players in the league, and his own experiences provided urgency to the message. Lynch said his teammates should be aware of saving their money and preserving their health to lead a full life after football.

Lynch doesn't usually talk much in front of journalists because it bothers him, so this marked a departure from his standard approach of having microphones in his face.

"We won't last that long," Lynch said, referring to some of his NFL brothers. "I had a couple of players I played with who are no longer here."

If Sunday was Lynch's last game, then he will finish his career with 85 touchdowns for regular season land and 12 touchdowns for postseason land.

He will also be recognized as one of the most popular athletes in Seattle's history, largely for his ability to be genuine in an industry that sometimes lacks authentic personalities. In that way, his potentially final words as a player were appropriate.