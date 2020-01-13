Marshawn Lynch & # 39; not sure & # 39; on the future of the NFL after the return of the Seattle Seahawks | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML34cdb38be8408ef3af9ea16319bebb1b9% %MINIFYHTML34cdb38be8408ef3af9ea16319bebb1b10%

Lynch re-signed with the Seahawks in December after injuries to the three leading team runners.





%MINIFYHTML34cdb38be8408ef3af9ea16319bebb1b11% %MINIFYHTML34cdb38be8408ef3af9ea16319bebb1b12% Marshawn Lynch had 26 yards for two 12-carry touchdowns against the Packers

Marshawn Lynch says he is not sure of his future in the NFL after his surprise return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch reached the end zone for two more postseason touchdowns for the Seahawks, crowning an unexpected bonus chapter in what could have been, this time, the end of his NFL career.

In the typical way of Lynch, do it your way, after Seattle was ejected in the divisional round by the Green Bay Packers in a 28-23 loss on Sunday night, the 33-year-old runner offered little information during a Brief postgame interview about your interest in postponing retirement again.

Instead, he used his cameo on the podium in the depths of Lambeau Field to encourage young players to be as intelligent as possible in a league where the races are usually short-lived.

5:18 See the highlights of the defeat of the Seahawks division round against the Packers See the highlights of the defeat of the Seahawks division round against the Packers

"Take care of all their bodies, take care of all the chickens, and take care of all their mental ones," Lynch said.

By chicken, apparently he meant money. Later, he used the word bread.

"I will tell everyone now that they are there, take care of their bread, so when they finish, go ahead and take care of yourself," Lynch added.

New era in New England? With the departure of the coaches, the first postseason exit since 2010 and doubts about the future of Tom Brady, we wonder what is next for the New England Patriots.

The veteran had four touchdowns in three games for the Seahawks after the injuries of runners Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and CJ Prosise caused his emergency call to the longtime fan and favorite of the team known as "Beast Mode,quot;, which He played an important role in consecutive Super Bowl appearances after the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Lynch was out of football for 14 months when he rejoined the Seahawks, with two wins less than another trip to the big game.

"It was solid," Lynch continued. "Pretty solid."

7:06 The Kansas City Chiefs produced an incredible comeback to beat the Houston Texans in the other game of the night. See the highlights here … The Kansas City Chiefs produced an incredible comeback to beat the Houston Texans in the other game of the night. See the highlights here …

As for your future?

"I'm not sure," he admitted. "We'll see what happens."

Field Marshal Russell Wilson could not contain his smiles when asked about the meeting.

He said: "He's a champion. He's a warrior. He's a guy I've always loved playing with. For Marshawn to come back, it meant a lot to us."

Henry riotes while the Titans stun the crows Derrick Henry produced another unstoppable performance when the Tennessee Titans surprised the Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship game.

Lynch walked down the hall to personally congratulate Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his teammate at Cal in 2004.

"He is one of my favorite teammates of all time," Rodgers explained. "He has an incredible personality and charisma. It's very fun to be with him."

The Packers considered exchanging for Lynch in 2010, only for the Seahawks to acquire it from Buffalo.

"It would have been very fun to play a few more years together, but I have a lot of respect for him in his career," Rodgers added.

"He is one of those transcendental players who is so nice and respected by so many people, and I am lucky to have been able to play with him for a year."