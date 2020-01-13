Marie & # 39; s Rock could divert Haydock's test | Racing news





Coach Nicky Henderson

The undefeated Mare & # 39; s Rock is among the entries for the Haydock Rossington Main Novices & # 39; Hurdle Sky Obstacle Obstacle, but the heavy terrain of the forecast may cast doubt on her participation.

Marie & # 39; s Rock, owned by Middleham Park Racing, has been very impressive in two obstacle races to date, and is prominent in the bet for the obstacle of the novices of the mares at the Cheltenham Festival.

While the connections of the five-year-old boy trained by Nicky Henderson would like to have another chance with her, they would not bother to go directly to the big meeting in March.

"She won soft twice, once over the course and distance, but her options are limited now," said Tom Palin of Middleham Park.

"Me and Mr. Henderson have reviewed the book, and there really isn't a perfect race – a two-mile obstacle, only for novices of grade two or three mares – between now and the Festival.

"We've always been quite flexible. We've been to Ffos Las, Haydock and Taunton. The union has been brilliant, which allowed us to move on, and I don't think this is different."

"It's already heavy terrain, there are many rain forecasts, and she has speed, it's probably her most powerful asset.

"She has been soft twice and handled it, but & # 39; Haydock heavy & # 39; is a different fish kettle."

Therefore, the presence of the five-year-old boy on Saturday is far from true.

Palin added: "She is the best qualified novice mare in the country, and is it if we should go again on heavy ground?

"I'd say it's less likely to take a chance, but we can see how it looks later in the week."

"Mr. Henderson said we don't necessarily need to see her again before Cheltenham.

"It has jumped well to date, like all of Mr. Henderson's. I would love to take it, but sometimes you have to make a mistake with caution when you have an undefeated mare like her."

Among the 11 in the second grade are the stable companion Mister Coffey, Edwardstone of Alan King, Thebannerkingrebel of Jamie Snowden and Navajo Pass of Donald McCain, one of the two four-year-old children, along with Langer Dan of Dan Skelton.

Nicky Richards' promising Ribble Valley also entered, who also has the option of leaving a rookie company to compete in the New One Unibet Champion Hurdle Trial with the same card.

He is one of nine at that event, along with the winner of Fighting Fifth Cornerstone Lad, the hero of Triumph Hurdle Pentland Hills, Call Me Lord and Darasso of Joseph O & # 39; Brien.

At Patrick Coyne Memorial's Second Grade Altcar Novice Hunt, Brian Ellison's Windsor Avenue may have the opportunity to put a disappointing display on Doncaster behind him.

Fanion D & # 39; Struval of Venetia Williams, Skelton Knight in Dubai, Mister Fisher of Henderson and Torpillo of Nigel Twiston-Davies are among the eight entries.

Peter Marsh Handicap Chase has attracted 16 possibilities, including the elegant Definitly Red, Vintage Clouds, Champers On Ice and Acting Lass