Marcus Rashford achieves the goals he deserves, says Harry Maguire | Soccer news

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday; The start is at 4.30 p.m.





Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says Marcus Rashford is rapidly maturing to become a clinical striker and is confident that his wave of scores will continue in 2020.

Rashford scored twice in United's victory in the Premier League 4-0 over Norwich City on Saturday, taking his account to 19 in his last 23 games for the club and the country.

"I'm happy for him this year because he's starting to achieve the goals he deserves, and I hope he hasn't stopped yet," said Maguire.

"He has some more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

"I can remember one of the first sessions when I went to train with England, I really stood out there: his ability with the ball, his technique. He has everything to go and has a career at the highest level."

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

The victory at Old Trafford was United's third in five league games and led them to fifth place. Maguire said they should eliminate bad performances if they want to finish in the top four and ensure the classification of the Champions League.

"We've played two good games and one bad one, and it hasn't been good enough in terms of that."

"If we put together some victories in the rebound, we will have all the opportunities."

Rashford is the fourth youngest in 200 appearances in the Utd

After starting against Norwich, the 22-year-old became the fourth youngest player in history to make 200 appearances for Manchester United.

England's international reached the mark faster than Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, but it is still behind Ryan Giggs, George Best and Norman Whiteside.

Rashford has scored 64 goals and won four major trophies since his debut in February 2016.

Solskjaer backs Woodward after a violent reaction from fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "stay together,quot; after fans sang songs of the anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family in their 4-0 victory over Norwich.

Solskjaer admitted to hearing the songs of the Old Trafford crowd, who for a long time criticized Executive Vice President Woodward for his club management.

Ed Woodward assumed as executive vice president of Manchester United in 2012

The Norwegian also insisted that he has great support from Woodward and the council regarding transfers, since he spent around £ 140 million in the summer, but will only buy if the player and the value are correct.

When asked about the songs, Solskjaer said: "I'm not sure if the players will understand, but I realized," he said. "As a club, we have to stay together, we have to be united, we are a family."