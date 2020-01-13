Manchester United third in 2020 Deloitte Football Money League behind Barcelona and Real Madrid | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a9% %MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a10%

Manchester City and Liverpool could beat Manchester United in the 2021 ranking; Tottenham took first place in the London team ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal; West Ham and Everton also in the top 20





%MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a11% %MINIFYHTML3fc500f1d395071f55086b6664cb697a12% Manchester United remains third in the Deloitte football money league behind Barcelona and Real Madrid

Manchester United runs the risk of being overtaken by Manchester City and Liverpool in the Deloitte Football Money League, according to the latest rankings.

United's earnings of £ 627.1 million for 2018-19 place them in third place on this year's list, behind the Spanish giants Barcelona (£ 741.1 million) and Real Madrid (£ 667.5 million).

Its closest Premier League rivals are City and Liverpool in sixth and seventh respectively, with City only £ 88.9m behind.

Tottenham, meanwhile, is now the best-ranked London club in eighth place, its highest position in the standings, with Chelsea and Arsenal in ninth and eleventh respectively.

Manchester United has been the best ranked English club since Deloitte first compiled the Money League survey based on the 1996-97 financial results.

Barcelona tops the ranking for the first time in club history

However, reduced revenues of between 560-580 million pounds are forecast for 2019-20 with the prospect of a second consecutive season with no transmission revenue from the Champions League.

Dan Jones, partner of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, believes a change of guard is possible.

"Manchester United has been the best English club since we started the Money League, but that could be under pressure when we do it in 2021," he said.

Eight Premier League clubs rank in the top 20

"That will cover this season when Liverpool has a tremendous season on the field, so we believe there is a possibility that United will lose that number one position."

"Part of that will depend on how the rest of this season is going, if City or Liverpool go into the Champions League."

"It is definitely a possibility that United will lose that place. Depending on where they are in that projected income range (£ 560-580 million), and if City and Liverpool get good results in the Champions League, it could be very, very close .

"If you think about where we were 10 years ago, the idea that the City would review United in financial terms would have been far fetched."

Liverpool and Manchester City could beat Manchester United in next year's ranking

Deloitte recorded United's revenue in 2008-09 as £ 278.5m, with City almost £ 200m behind them at £ 87m. At that time, United was also almost 100 million pounds ahead of Liverpool.

In total, there are eight Premier League clubs in the Top 20 Money League, more than any other country, and all clubs come from the five major European leagues in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Premier League has the largest number of representatives of the five major European leagues in the ranking.

Tottenham has risen from the tenth to the eighth in the ranking with revenues of £ 459.3 million, while its North London rivals, Arsenal, have dropped from ninth to eleventh after a second consecutive season without the Champions League football.

Chelsea, which announced an after-tax loss of £ 96 million for 2018-19 on New Year's Eve, has dropped to ninth on the table, while the other Premier League representatives are West Ham and Everton in 18 and 19 respectively.

Tottenham is now London's top-ranked team in eighth place, its highest position in the ranking

Combined revenues among the top 20 have grown 11 percent compared to last year to a record 9.3 billion euros (slightly less than £ 7.9 billion).

Barcelona led the bitter rivals of Real by 73.6 million pounds, a record gap between the first and second in the history of Deloitte's study.

Deloitte said that a "main factor,quot; behind the profit power of the Catalan club was his decision to carry out marketing and licensing activities in the company.

Arsenal has fallen to 11th place in the standings after missing the Champions League football during the last two seasons.

Jones added: "Barça is a clear example of a club that adapts to changing market conditions, reduces dependence on transmission revenue and focuses on increasing revenue under its control.

"The club's commercial operation generated 383.5 million euros (£ 326.6 million) in revenue, which is more than the club's total revenue in 12th place in this year's Money League.

"Since the club expects further growth of 30 million euros (£ 25.5 million) in commercial revenue and total revenue of almost 880 million euros (£ 749.5 million) in 2019-20, we expect them to retain first place in the edition of the next year,quot;.