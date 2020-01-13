United said "Sorry, Norman. We owe you one!" after losing the 80's list





Norman Whiteside is the youngest player in Manchester United to reach 200 games for the club

Manchester United apologized after mistakenly leaving forward Norman Whiteside from his list of younger players to reach 200 games.

Marcus Rashford reached the milestone in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Norwich and was initially thought to be the third youngest to reach 200 games, just behind George Best and Ryan Giggs.

However, Whiteside's wife, Dee, said on Twitter that her husband, 54, had also raised 200 games younger than Rashford in the 1980s and, in fact, was the youngest to do so in the history of United.

United apologized to Whiteside, who is also the youngest player to appear in a 1982 World Cup final tournament in Spain and the youngest scorer in a FA Cup final.

Marcus Rashford scored twice against Norwich in his 200th appearance for United

He had just turned 21 when he made his 200th appearance for United in 1986.

Under the subtitle, "Sorry for the great rule," United wrote on its website: "The initial version of this article had incorrectly omitted the legend of Norman Whiteside, who made his 200th appearance in United against Leicester City on September 6, 1986 (not counting four games in the Supercup of screen sports).

"That means that Old Trafford's favorite is the youngest player to register 200 competitive starts for the club, which is an incredible achievement."

"Sorry, Norman. We owe you one!"

Rashford had already mentioned on social media his pride in reaching 200 games, and later wrote on Twitter: "A thank you tweet for the great Norman Whiteside. You should never overlook it."