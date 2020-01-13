Macron of France will receive the presidents of the G5 Sahel in Pau | France news

French President Emmanuel Macron will have to receive his counterparts from five countries in the Sahel, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, to discuss the fight against armed groups and the French military presence in the region.

The recent tensions between France and regional governments could generate a complicated exchange in the six-party talks on Monday in the city of Pau, in southwest France.

Macron's meeting with Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Idriss Deby de Chad were initially scheduled for mid-December, but was postponed after 71 troops of Niger died in an attack. Last week, another attack left 89 Nigerian soldiers dead.

France has 4,500 soldiers stationed in the region as part of Operation Barkhane, supporting poorly equipped local armies that in 2017 launched a joint G5 Sahel force fighting armed groups.

Macron insists that the five countries should use the Pau meeting to express public support for France's military presence, by far the largest foreign contribution to the fight against regional fighters aligned with al-Qaeda and the ISIL group (ISIS ).

When visiting the region last month, he complained about the lack of "a clear political condemnation of anti-French sentiments,quot; on the ground.

"I see opposition movements, groups, which denounce the French presence as a neo-colonial imperialist," Macron said in the capital of Niger, Niamey, adding that he hated sending soldiers to countries where his presence was not "clearly desired."

The combatants have recently stepped up their campaign against military and civilian targets, and earlier this month, the head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned that "terrorist groups are gaining ground."

& # 39; Down France & # 39;

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in the capital of Mali, Bamako, to protest against the presence of foreign troops, with signs saying: "Down with France, Barkhane must leave,quot; and "France is a brake on our development."

Despite the French presence and a 13,000-member UN peacekeeping force, nicknamed MINUSMA, in Mali, the conflict that broke out in the north of the country in 2012 has spread to its neighbors, especially Burkina Faso and Niger .

Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than one million displaced, with hundreds of soldiers dead, including dozens of French.

On Monday, leaders will place a wreath of flowers and keep a minute of silence for seven Pau soldiers who died in action in Mali, among 13 French troops who died in a helicopter crash while hunting armed combatants last November.

The presidents will meet for the summit that Macron has said should clarify the "political and strategic framework,quot; of the Sahel's military campaign.

After the talks, during which three hours have been reserved, the leaders will regroup for a working dinner where they will be joined by Guterres, the president of the European Council Charles Michel and the president of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki.

& # 39; Remobilize & # 39;

Keita de Mali has said that the summit will be "decisive,quot; and "will allow us to put on the table all the questions, all the complaints, all the solutions."

But he insisted that the G5 leaders would demand a "respectable and respectful relationship,quot; with France.

Kabore, from Burkina Faso, described Macron's recent insistence as "lack of tact."

Issoufou of Niger said the summit "will launch an appeal for international solidarity so that the Sahel and France are not alone in this fight."

On Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the summit will serve "to mobilize and adapt to the new reality,quot; of the attack, which analysts say seems to have become bolder, more complex and better armed.

Paris will also take the opportunity to repeat its call to other Western nations for help to intensify the struggle.

The NGOs asked on Friday that civilians caught in the crossfire should not be forgotten in Monday's talks.

"The military response in the Sahel is part of the problem," said Maureen Magee of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

"Last year, military operations in Mali have pushed more than 80,000 people to flee. Participation in the Sahel must put population protection at the center of the response."