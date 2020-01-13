LSU vs Clemson live score, updates, highlights of the Playoff 2020 college football championship

%MINIFYHTMLcb21a097ff671e9adbfd0696a0b3769a9% %MINIFYHTMLcb21a097ff671e9adbfd0696a0b3769a10%

The college football game on Monday faces unbeaten teams at LSU and Clemson and future NFL quarterbacks at Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence against each other.

Burrow, projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has released 55 touchdown passes this season. Lawrence, who has not yet lost a college game, has built his career in the championship last year by launching 36 touchdown passes to just eight teams.

%MINIFYHTMLcb21a097ff671e9adbfd0696a0b3769a11% %MINIFYHTMLcb21a097ff671e9adbfd0696a0b3769a12%

However, signal callers are far from being the only attraction in the NCAA title game.

Each team boasts first-round talent as a runner: Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the LSU ground game, while Travis Etienne is the protagonist of Clemson. A trio of 1,000-yard receivers will also compete (Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins). Defensively, the lists are full of professionals that will soon be too.

MORE CFP CHAMPIONSHIP: LSU vs. Clemson fees | History of the PPC, winners

To get to the national championship game, LSU strangled Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl. Clemson, meanwhile, beat Ohio State 29-23.

Sporting News tracks updates and LSU vs. highlights. Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game. Follow next.

MORE: SN's top 25 too early for 2020

LSU vs Clemson score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F LSU – – – – – Clemson – – – – –

LSU vs. Clemson live updates, highlights of the 2020 college football championship

The start is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Live game updates will begin at that time.

LSU vs. News Clemson of Sporting News

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow: What QB has an advantage in the college football championship?

• Five things at stake in this year's college football championship

• Ed Orgeron's voice is essentially Cajun, a product of his deep Louisiana roots

• Clebo's Dabo Swinney era almost didn't happen and more fun facts you didn't know about the coach

• The streak of 29 consecutive Clemson wins by numbers

• Lasting lessons that helped Ed Orgeron of LSU become Louisiana's favorite son

• "You can't ask for more,quot;: PPC director Bill Hancock defends the successful four-team playoff

• Meet Bella Martina, the girl who looks like Trevor Lawrence

• How Joe Burrow's speech at Heisman raised thousands for Ohio charity