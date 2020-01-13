LSU vs. Clemson: Five things at stake in this year's college football championship

NEW ORLEANS – After a long break, the college football game is finally here.

The confrontation between No. 1 LSU (14-0) and No. 3 Clemson (14-0) will close the 2019 college football season. We will discover who the true Death Valley Tigers are, but it is much more than that.

Both teams have a lot at stake in a showdown that will shape the narratives for the 2020 season and beyond. Here is a look at the five most important stories that will be resolved at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday:

Will the ACC surpass the SEC?

The ACC has been a punching bag throughout the season, with the perception that it gives Clemson a free trip to the Playoffs. Clemson, however, can claim the third national championship of the PPC era conference. That would be more than the SEC, which is also two to five years old.

SEC fans could make fun of that, knowing that the conference had a 7-2 bowl record, which is much better than the 4-6 record that the ACC achieved this season. However, the SEC built its reputation on dominance in the Bowl Championship Series, and that remains a source of pride that cannot be underestimated.

"It will always be LSU, but we are proud to be in the SEC," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in press days on Saturday. "Obviously I know a lot of people in the SEC. I think it's the best conference in the United States."

An LSU victory would reinforce that and end with one of the nation's most impressive streaks.

Will Clemson win his thirtieth consecutive game?

Clemson can become the last team to win 30 consecutive games if he can beat LSU for his second consecutive national championship. A total of 13 schools have done that, the last of which was on the run of 34 consecutive USC wins from 2003-05. Florida State won 29 consecutive games before losing to Oregon in the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the Rose Bowl.

This is an opportunity for Clemson to join a rare company, and Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney said his players know the importance of the moment, even if it is not the focus.

"Regardless of what happens in the game tomorrow night, it really has been a historic race," said Swinney. "Winning two of the last three national championships is amazing. I am very proud of all our teams that have worked so hard to be the best they can be, and that is really our goal."

How will Joe Burrow cap season Heisman?

Joe Burrow of LSU is making his first start in a championship situation since he led Athens High School to the Ohio Division III state championship game in 2014. He sees links in the two starts despite the very different stages.

"I said before the season, when you are close to football championship teams, something feels different," Burrow said in press days. "Returning to high school is the last time I feel that. We are sorry in this offseason."

Of course, Burrow has the opportunity to put a final signature on one of the best individual seasons in the history of college football. He passed for 5,208 yards, 55 touchdowns and only six interceptions, and can join the other 15 Heisman winners who won a national championship in the same season. Derrick Henry of Alabama was the last player to achieve it in 2015.

Will you ever lose Trevor Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence is 25-0 as a starter, and that invincibility factor acquired new meaning when he led Clemson back from a 16-0 deficit in the 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

Lawrence has done it with the following approach.

"You concentrate so much on the next one and it's great where you are and only win the next game," Lawrence said. "You don't really think about everyone you won before and what you can win again. I think it's just that you focus so much on winning next time that you get caught in that, which is a good thing."

Lawrence is presumed to be the number 1 team in 2021, and has the opportunity to win a second national championship as a starter, all before his junior season. He is still on a road where he could be considered the best quarterback for college football, perhaps a player, of all time. Will you do the same program you did in the 44-16 domination of Alabama last year?

Will LSU complete the dream season?

LSU won the national championship games at the Sugar Bowl in 1959, 2004 and 2008 and lost the last attempt there in 2012.

This team faces perhaps more pressure than any of the previous teams due to the escalation made through the SEC, beating so many opponents in the top 10. Ed Orgeron could become the sixth active FBS coach to win a national championship. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. They have another national championship on the tee in their backyard.

It is a moment that means a lot to Orgeron, who refuses to focus on himself.

"Seeing the joy in the face of our team when we win, seeing the joy of the people of Louisiana, that means the world to me, and I am more generous," said Orgeron. "I just like to see all the people happy. And I know how much it means to them, so it motivates me a little to win it for the people of Louisiana."