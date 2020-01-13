Louis Rees-Zammit signs long-term contract with Gloucester | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML7c08d2fb2cab0962821b7d5a7e2725879% %MINIFYHTML7c08d2fb2cab0962821b7d5a7e27258710%





Louis Rees-Zammit has signed his first senior contract with Gloucester Rugby

%MINIFYHTML7c08d2fb2cab0962821b7d5a7e27258711% %MINIFYHTML7c08d2fb2cab0962821b7d5a7e27258712%

The end of Gloucester Rugby, Louis Rees-Zammit, has signed a new long-term agreement and will join the high-level team.

The 18-year-old arrived at Gloucester Academy and broke multiple records when he started playing for the first team, becoming the youngest player to appear in the club in the Premier League and in Europe.

Rees-Zammit is Welsh, but he has called the attention of the RFU on the possibility of playing for England. However, he insists that it is his "dream,quot; to play for his country of birth.

He said: "I am delighted that my contract at Gloucester Rugby has been extended even further to a long-term senior team contract."

"I love being in Gloucester Rugby and enjoy every second of being part of such a great team. It has been a very exciting year for me and I am grateful for the support of all Gloucester Rugby staff, players and fans."

"My dream is to represent Wales internationally, and I just want to continue working hard to achieve this goal, in addition to helping Gloucester Rugby achieve our ambitions for success."

Rees-Zammit has scored nine attempts this season

Rees-Zammit has already scored nine attempts this season, as Gloucester currently ranks third in the Premier after eight games.

Rugby director David Humphreys said: "Not many 18-year-old Academy players have the opportunity to play the Premier League and the Champions Cup, but Louis has taken advantage of his opportunity and has become a regular member of the team. of the day in recent months.

"Louis has a very exciting future ahead of him and if he continues to work hard on his game, he will achieve success at the Club level and finally at the international level with Wales. Everyone in the Club is delighted to have committed his future with Gloucester Rugby."

Head coach Johan Ackermann added: "For his young age, Louis has a very mature attitude, a willingness to work hard and a commitment to rugby. If he remains humble and is hungry to improve, I have no doubt that he has a extremely mature attitude. " promising career ahead of him.

"Louis has adapted well with the senior team in a short time and I, along with the entire coaching staff, hope to continue working with him and see him develop further, along with the rest of the Gloucester Rugby senior players."