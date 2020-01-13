Lorraine Schwartz Jeweler loved making jewelry for Beyonce: see how her beautiful golden balloons look

%MINIFYHTMLc97f702985834d6203d88b9dee4d7f549% %MINIFYHTMLc97f702985834d6203d88b9dee4d7f5410%

Beyonce was a sensation in the Golden Globes and received high praise for her dress and fashion jewelry. The famous jewelry Lorraine Schwartz designed the Beyonce diamond earrings that weighed approximately 250 carats and the jewels were spectacular. Lorraine shared a photo slideshow consisting of three images. The first photo showed a sweet photo of her and Beyonce where they both kissed each other. In the second photo, you can see a close-up of Beyonce's beautiful face, as well as a good look at her diamond earrings. The third photo in the slide show featured a close-up of only the earrings.

Lorraine has referred to Beyonce as her muse and has often created jewelry for the mother of three 38-year-old children.

Lorraine shared the following title along with the photo slideshow.

"I loved making diamonds for my girl 💎💎💎Jewels fit for a queen 👑🐝 💋🥂 # queenb #lorrainegirl #lorraineschwartz slide to see more closely! "

You can see the photo slideshow below where Beyonce and Lorraine exchange some PDA.

Lorraine has adorned celebrities with her exquisite jewelry for years and you'll see many photos of Beyonce in the jewels of Lorraine's social media pages. In addition to diamonds, Beyonce has been photographed with Lorraine Schwartz's emeralds and fans are going crazy for the look.

Although Beyonce was nominated for a Critics Award & # 39; Choice, she did not attend the event. Fans were disappointed as they expected to see her with another of her stunning outfits and more jewelry, but Beyonce did not appear. Fans also hoped she was nominated for an Oscar for her song "Spirit,quot; from the live action movie The Lion King, but that didn't happen either.

Beyonce has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, so there will be an opportunity to see her on the red carpet, if she and Jay-Z choose to skip the Oscars as the couple made the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

What do you think of the latest fashions of the red carpet of Beyonce and her jewels of Lorraine Schwartz? Are you a fan of jewelry? Are you eager to see what other winning looks Beyonce debuts during the awards season?



