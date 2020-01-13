Lori Harvey's mother approves the future of her daughter's new boyfriend

%MINIFYHTMLcb6a3c8f7013f37ed3b2c9f4cc9b8f279% %MINIFYHTMLcb6a3c8f7013f37ed3b2c9f4cc9b8f2710%

Marjorie Harvey says she supports her daughter to & # 39; choose her own path & # 39; and this apparently includes the choice of the girl in men, since the mother wishes her daughter a happy 23rd birthday.

Up News Info

Future apparently has the approval of his girlfriend Lori Harveythe mother of Marjorie Harvey. Marjorie recently wished her daughter Lori a happy birthday and, in doing so, declared her support for the birthday girl on the path she chose.

"You may be 23 today … but you will always be my baby," Marjorie wrote on Instagram. "Never be afraid to choose your own path. Keep on shining baby …"

The Harvey family matriach who once warned Lori not to date any rapper apparently changed her mind. He did not mention anything about the future, but he finished his publication with "life is good [diamond]", the same title used by Lori when he announced the rapper as her boyfriend.

Marjorie's seal of approval came after Future became public with her relationship with Lori on Instagram. The lovebirds made their relationship official by publishing a public display of affection for their trip to Jamaica.

Marjorie was also in Jamaica too. Lori's brother Jason Harvey and his pregnant wife Amanda They were also with her. While Future was there for her new baby, it was a family trip for the Harvey while celebrating Lori and her grandfather’s birthday.

The Harvey did not share any publications that showed Future joining any of the family events. But when a video of the bamboo rafting rapper with his new girlfriend went viral, the Harvey posted a similar rafting on Instagram.

Lori's relationship with Future was analyzed by the media due to her dating history. The rap star is known for having numerous baby moms and their dramas. His most famous ex is a singer Ciara. They got engaged in 2013, but separated in 2014 due to her infidelity after she gave birth to her son.

Meanwhile, Lori was once engaged to a Dutch soccer player. Memphis Depay in 2017, but they canceled it less than a year later. He was later linked to Trey Songz, P DiddyJustin's son and Diddy himself.