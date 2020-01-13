Lori Harvey slapped with two charges in a crash and escape accident

Instagram

Comedian's stepdaughter Steve Harvey has been charged with two misdemeanors, one for resisting an officer and the other for hitting and running away, resulting in property damage.

Up News Info –

Lori Harvey He has been charged in a case of blow and flight since October 2019, after initially escaping being booked.

The 23 year old daughter of Steve Harvey He was arrested after trying to flee the scene of a serious car accident on October 20.

A witness said OK! At the time the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV in another car, she overturned her vehicle while driving through Beverly Hills, California. While she was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor of abuse and flight, and delaying a police investigation, she was not charged. However, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, through TMZ.com, Lori has now been charged with two misdemeanors: one for resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer, and another for hitting and running away resulting in property damage.

It is expected to be processed later this month, January 2020.