Lori Harvey officially charged in a case of blow and flight

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, may be enjoying a vacation in Jamaica with her rumored new boyfriend Future. But, prosecutors in Los Angeles are ready to hold her responsible for a car accident in October from which she tried to escape.

According to TMZProsecutors have accused Lori of a charge of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer and a charge of hitting and running away that resulted in some serious property damage. Both charges are misdemeanors, and the expectation is that the 22-year-old will be prosecuted later this month.

Lori was involved in a car accident at the end of October and tried to flee the scene. His Mercedes G-Wagon overturned as a result of the accident, and a parked car was also damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, but authorities have confirmed that Lori ran from the scene. The agents finally stopped her when she walked down the street near the accident site.

Witnesses say Lori was texting and driving before crashing into a parked Prius.

Meanwhile, Lori and Future have been spending time together in Jamaica and posting about it on social media. The 36-year-old rapper kissed Lori on the cheek in a now deleted Instagram story, and she wrote "Life is good,quot; in the video legend along with a diamond emoji.

Future also posted an Instagram photo of the two hanging out in a pool. He added the same phrase "life is good,quot; in his legend.

The couple first caused dating rumors last month when Future posted a photo of Harvey in his Instagram story. She wore a short blouse with black leather pants and a diamond chain, and on the photo, Future wrote "No defects."

Lori attended Future's white birthday party in Atlanta on November 20. And, he posted a video of the two in his car shortly after.

This supposed romance comes just after Lori ended her relationship with Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs. They allegedly separated in October after she stopped following the music mogul on Instagram.

Neither Lori Harvey nor Future have confirmed their relationship publicly, but their publications on social networks seem to speak for themselves.



