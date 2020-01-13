Lori Harvey indicted in the Hit & Run case (Update)

In October of last year, Lori Harvey was involved in a blow-and-run incident, and now it seems she was officially charged.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reveals that he has been charged with a charge of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer, and a charge of blow and leak that resulted in property damage.

According to reports, it is expected to be processed later this month. Like us previously According to reports, a witness allegedly claims that Lori drove his vehicle to another vehicle, causing his vehicle to tip over while driving in Beverly Hills.

He reportedly tried to leave the scene after the incident, but police found her walking down the street a short distance from the scene. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Lori texting and driving before the incident occurred.

Right now, Lori is celebrating her 23rd birthday with her family and friends in Jamacia. Over the weekend, she and Future began to have a trend, as they apparently confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Lori posted a video of her and Future while they were sitting in the backseat of the car, and he kissed her cheek.

It has been rumored for some time that the two have been dating, and it seems that they are finally ready to go public.

If you missed it, check it out below:

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/13/lori-harvey-charged-hit-and-run-case/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94