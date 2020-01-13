Lori Harvey charged with 2 misdemeanors after hitting and running away

TO UPDATE: Almost three months later Lori Harvey She was arrested for an outrage in Beverly Hills, she was charged with two misdemeanors, E! The news can confirm. The 23-year-old has been hit with a charge of resistance, delay and obstruction of a peace office, as well as a charge of hitting and running away resulting in property damage. It is scheduled to be processed on January 21.

______

Lori Harvey was arrested this weekend.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the celebrity was arrested for an outrage and for delaying a police investigation. She received a subpoena for a misdemeanor instead of being reserved.

The arrest came later Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter was involved in a single car accident. Beverly Hills police told E! News that hit a parked vehicle. The incident took place in the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed that she did not stay on the scene but was arrested nearby.