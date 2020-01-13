Lori Harvey charged with 2 misdemeanors after hitting and running away

TO UPDATE: Almost three months later Lori Harvey She was arrested for an outrage in Beverly Hills, she was charged with two misdemeanors, E! The news can confirm. The 23-year-old has been hit with a charge of resistance, delay and obstruction of a peace office, as well as a charge of hitting and running away resulting in property damage. It is scheduled to be processed on January 21.
Lori Harvey was arrested this weekend.
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the celebrity was arrested for an outrage and for delaying a police investigation. She received a subpoena for a misdemeanor instead of being reserved.
The arrest came later Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter was involved in a single car accident. Beverly Hills police told E! News that hit a parked vehicle. The incident took place in the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. Authorities confirmed that she did not stay on the scene but was arrested nearby.
"When the police arrived, the sedan driver had left the scene of the collision. The driver, determined as Lori Harvey, was finally contacted by police in the area," Beverly Hills police said in a statement. "Due to the fact that Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing his information or contacting the police as required by law, and caused a delay in the police investigation, he was cited for minor offenses of abuse and flight and obstruction. / delay of a police office. "
The call for the accident arrived on Sunday, October 20 at 9:48 p.m.
The news came only a few days after E! News reported that Lori had ended her romance with Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs.
"He and Lori had a fun adventure, but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News. "He is not ready to have a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his children at this time."
The news also came hours after Lori enjoyed dinner at the Nobu restaurant.
