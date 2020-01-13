LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants to move to Manchester United. According to the Portuguese media, Sporting wants United's defender Marcos Rojo to be included in any agreement.

Gedson Fernandes has completed his medical examination with Tottenham before an 18-month loan agreement with Benfica. Benfica agreed to agreements with Tottenham and West Ham, but Fernandes has chosen to sign for the Spurs.

Aston Villa has completed the signing of the loan of former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina of AC Milan until the end of the season. Reina wants to win more game time after having played 13 games in the last two seasons.

The man responsible for racially abusing England cricketer Jofra Archer at the Bay Oval is prohibited from attending international and domestic matches in New Zealand for two years. Archer was the target of racist abuse on the last day of the first Test between England and New Zealand in November.

Dillian Whyte has criticized Deontay Wilder for "avoiding it,quot;, as the WBC champion prepares to face Tyson Fury face to face.