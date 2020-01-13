Look back at Kanye West's most luxurious gifts for Kim Kardashian

When it comes to giving gifts, Kanye west he is a professional
Kim Kardashian She shared a photo of the last gift she received from her husband via Twitter on Sunday.
The 42-year-old rapper gave the 39-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians He stars in a vintage Cartier necklace. But it wasn't just any necklace. The "Stronger,quot; star actually had it engraved with a sweet message from the couple's text exchange.
"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see that it is from a text that Kanye sent me," Kim tweeted along with a photo of the sentimental article. "He took an incredible vintage … Cartier gold plate necklace and outlined it. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts."
So what exactly does the text say?
"This is your life. Married with four children. Get people out of jail. Cover of fashion. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true, "said the message.
This was not the first time Kanye had surprised his protagonist with a special gift. Who could forget when he made Kenny G serenade Kim in a room full of roses for Valentine's Day or when he bought her shares of Netflix, Amazon, Adidas and Disney for Christmas?
To see more of his elaborate gifts, check out the gallery.
Engagement ring
Kanye was all in his engagement ring for Kim. The 15 karat ring designed by Lorena Schwartz It has an estimated retail value of $ 3 million.
Courtesy of Kris Jenner; Yes dad
The proposal
You leased AT,amp;T Park in San Francisco, home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team, where they wrote their proposal message on the scoreboard. He also got an orchestra of 50 people to play music for both of them.
Valentine's love
On Valentine's Day 2014 (just a few months before getting married in Italy), Kanye sent Kim 1,000 roses when he joined him at a concert stop in Baltimore. Three years later, he sent a giant wall of white roses and orchids.
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Diamonds are forever
The KKW beauty owner apparently asked Kanye for a diamond necklace from Lorraine Schwartz as her gift after giving birth to her first child, northwest. He gave her the choker, which is estimated to cost around $ 1 million.
Crazy about Cartier
Kanye surprised Kim with a series of Cartier diamond bracelets that have a recurring theme: the panther. One gold he gave him costs about $ 35,000. Another one he received goes for $ 88,000.
Kim Kardashian / Instagram
The birkin
Kim received a Hermes Birkin hand-painted bag by a renowned artist George Condo. Apparently it was another Christmas present.
The Burger Queen
In 2014, there were rumors that Kanye apparently bought Kim 10 Burger King locations. The fast food company denied the claims, but offered to attend their wedding.
Happy Mother's Day
In 2014, Kanye helped Kim celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mother by giving her a wall of giant flowers. Only a few years later, he made a group of violinists and cellists perform a mini concert in his living room.
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
Christmas Surprise
Kanye didn't think one gift was enough, so he gave 149 more for Christmas in 2015. Some of these 150 gifts included a Prada jumpsuit and a Louis Vuitton dress. Kanye apparently sent his assistant to Italy, where the rapper bought through Skype.
Christmas gifts: Part 2
In 2017, the rapper "Stronger,quot; gave Kim shares to Netflix, Amazon and Disney. He also got some stuffed animals and free gift cards.
The mercedes
Kim was a vision in neon during 2 Chainz Y Kesha WardHe got married, and coincided with the car she and Kanye rented while touring Miami. Back in Calabasas, Pablo's life the rapper gave him a Mercedes G550 4 × 4 SUV 2018. According to the U.S. Mercedes Benz website. In the US, the car costs about $ 227,300. The matt neon green would also have raised the price.
A romantic serenade
For Valentine's Day 2019, Kanye asked Kenny G to serenade his protagonist in a room full of roses.
"THERE IS NO GREAT OFFER, KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim tweeted at the time.
A special message
