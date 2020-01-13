Look back at Kanye West's most luxurious gifts for Kim Kardashian

When it comes to giving gifts, Kanye west he is a professional

Kim Kardashian She shared a photo of the last gift she received from her husband via Twitter on Sunday.

The 42-year-old rapper gave the 39-year-old keeping up with the Kardashians He stars in a vintage Cartier necklace. But it wasn't just any necklace. The "Stronger,quot; star actually had it engraved with a sweet message from the couple's text exchange.

"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see that it is from a text that Kanye sent me," Kim tweeted along with a photo of the sentimental article. "He took an incredible vintage … Cartier gold plate necklace and outlined it. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts."

So what exactly does the text say?

"This is your life. Married with four children. Get people out of jail. Cover of fashion. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true, "said the message.