Lizzo makes Butp & # 39; applaud & # 39; on Twitter while wearing thong!

Pop singer Lizzo is becoming increasingly extreme with the videos she filters.

Last night, the singer released a video of her making her booty applaud. And Lizzo was only wearing a thong.

Here is the video – VERY GRAPHIC WARNING

Lizzo used to release beautiful G-rated videos on social media, which her younger fans (many impressionable girls) could appreciate.

But she has become increasingly risky. Now many of his publications are rated R or even X.

Last month, Lizzo met a second-class Pittsburgh class that produced a viral rewrite of his hit song "Truth Hurts." The whole class flew to meet and greet Lizzo before her set at the San José SAP Center on Thursday night.

And that is not unusual. According to the latest Billboard lists, most people who listen to Lizzo's music are under 15 years old.

But despite having such a young fan base. . . Lizzo is still here doing things for adults online.

Here is his latest video

Here is the video – VERY GRAPHIC WARNING