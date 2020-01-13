Lizzo makes Butp & # 39; applaud & # 39; on Twitter while wearing thong!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Pop singer Lizzo is becoming increasingly extreme with the videos she filters.

Last night, the singer released a video of her making her booty applaud. And Lizzo was only wearing a thong.

Here is the video – VERY GRAPHIC WARNING

Lizzo used to release beautiful G-rated videos on social media, which her younger fans (many impressionable girls) could appreciate.

But she has become increasingly risky. Now many of his publications are rated R or even X.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here