Liverpool's loan Nathaniel Phillips returns to Stuttgart 17 days after retirement | Soccer news

Nathaniel Phillips played 90 minutes in the Liverpool FA Cup victory over Everton

Liverpool's defender Nathaniel Phillips has been returned to Stuttgart until the end of the season, just 17 days after being called to help with the shortage of power stations.

The initial loan of the 22-year-old in Bundesliga 2, where he has made 11 appearances, was interrupted on December 27.

The head of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, stayed with only two central defenders in shape: Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gómez, after the injuries of Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstrings), while Fabinho is also out.

Speaking on Friday before his 1-0 victory at Tottenham, Klopp delivered a positive update on all three absences, with Matip again involved in light training, while Fabinho and Lovren are expected to return to full training this week and could being in dispute over Sunday's home game against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

"Joel was not part of all the parts of the training," Klopp said. "He was outside in the field, which looked great, but then he had to do his own things again. Yesterday he was part of the first part of the training."

Dejan Lovren is expected to return to first team training this week

"Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) trained completely normal since he entered. Dejan and Fabinho hope to return next week in full training."

"That's obviously good. If that's early enough for the United game, I don't know, but we'll see. They work very hard at the moment and really get tested, so that's good."

"Clyney (Nathaniel Clyne) is in a good way but not available."

After returning from Germany, Phillips made his competitive debut for Liverpool in his FA Cup victory over Everton on January 5 and was an unused substitute for the Premier League games against Sheffield United and Tottenham.