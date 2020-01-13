Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks confirm romance with some PDAs on the beach

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have not publicly addressed the rumors that they are dating. But, the couple has indirectly confirmed their romance, as they were seen kissing on the beach of Byron Bay in Australia.

Australian magazine New Idea they posted the photos over the weekend, and presented Brooks in a red and white striped bikini and Hemsworth in blue swimsuits covered with several tropical images.

The new couple was not afraid to show some PDA in front of others who were enjoying the New Year on the beach of Byron Bay. Hemsworth and Brooks reportedly also spent New Year's Eve together, and he introduced him to his parents, Craig and Leonie, in mid-December.

That meeting was also captured by the camera, and a source said We weekly at the moment when Hemsworth's family approves Brooks.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves it and really likes it, which is very important to him, ”said the source.

Brooks is a 21-year-old model from Sydney, Australia, and is also a student at the University of Sydney and studies ancient history and archeology. He previously dated British singer Matt Healy, and made their relationship public at the 2017 Brit Awards.

After his sudden separation from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, Hemsworth was briefly linked to Dynasty actor Maddison Brown after being photographed holding hands in New York City in October.

Hemsworth and Cyrus separated in August after less than eight months of marriage, and finalized their divorce last month. It was not difficult for them to reach an agreement, since they had a prenuptial agreement and there were no children to fight for.

Although the separation seemed to be friendly, Hemsworth's sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, said in November that Liam was "a little depressed,quot; after the relationship he dedicated ten years came to an end . . He added that he was facing well, and that he is a strong child who deserves the best.

“I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he has joined the hip with his brother (Chris), who has been there to give him all the strength he needed, "Pataky said.



