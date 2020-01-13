Laura Dern plays along with the rumors of her baby & # 39; dating & # 39; Yoda

%MINIFYHTMLbbd479a3d7cd66343998be3ab4f9ad8d9% %MINIFYHTMLbbd479a3d7cd66343998be3ab4f9ad8d10%

WENN / Instar

When asked to clarify his claim that he had seen the character of & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39; In a basketball game, the actress of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; He jokes that he told his friends that he doesn't mind being the tallest.

Laura Dern he laughed at the online gossip he is "dating" with Baby Yoda, after bumping into "The Mandalorian"character in a recent basketball game.

When asked if he liked Baby Yoda at the Gotham Awards last month (December 2019), Dern mentioned that he had seen the character in a basketball game, which sparked some hilarious discussions on social media.

And when the 52-year-old Golden Globe winner sat down to talk about "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"On Friday, January 10, he joked that when it comes to stars in the spotlight," people want to ask themselves "about possible romances.

"I'm just going to say this, because we've been in this business for a long time," Laura joked. "There may be a frenzy when people are friends, or have some kind of relationship, and people want to wonder, you know? They project their own opinions."

While the character derived from "Star Wars" is called "baby," he is actually a small 50-year-old alien, and the "Little Women (2019)"The actress joked that she has many of the characteristics she looks for in a man.

"I told my friends: & # 39; The next man I'm going to be with, I want him to be incredibly wise, with a great sense of humor. I don't mind being the tallest & # 39;" he laughed. "I didn't mention the green one, but somehow … you never know what you're going to get."

The star added: "Oh my God, those eyes. I can't tell you. When you say: & # 39; I want you to look me in the eye forever & # 39 ;, you will definitely be doing that."