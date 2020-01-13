Kyrie Irving says she missed basketball a lot after returning from a two-month layoff for injuries | NBA News

Kyrie Irving said he had lost so much basketball after returning from a two-month layoff for injuries to propel the Brooklyn Nets to victory over the Atlanta Hawks with near-perfect shooting performance.

Irving had not played in two months and all he did on his return was to make 10 of 11 shots in the best shooting night of his career.

The point guard scored 21 points in 20 minutes on his return from an injured right shoulder, which led the Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Hawks on Sunday. It was his first appearance on the Nets since November 14.

Irving achieved the best 90.9 percent of his shots after missing 26 games with an impact on his shoulder. His shoulder looked good and his grip looked as good as ever while he was dribbling in a desperate Atlanta defense.

"An incredible experience to play against these fans again," Irving said in a post-match interview. "I really missed the basketball game. I am really grateful to be here. I worked very hard to come back. We have a long season ahead and many more goals to achieve. It started tonight and we have to keep doing it.















0:27



Kyrie Irving scored a stellar return to action with a hypnotic dribble and ended up in the Nets' victory over the Hawks



"Returning, having the support of my teammates and having my family here watching, is always a great joy. I love the game. I missed it a lot."

Irving said he was not surprised by his performance: "It's not really a surprise for me. I put the job in and when I do, I feel the results will come."

Energized by Irving's return, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second consecutive game after falling seven in a row.

"We had a certain confidence about us tonight that I think we missed during that streak," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "Very good, a great time to have it back."

The Nets made the night so easy that their fans didn't have to worry about the scoreboard, as they roared for Vince Carter's two triples in the fourth quarter. The former star of the Nets, 42, finished with eight points in his last appearance on the road against the franchise.

"Obviously, coming back here, and some of the other stops I've played for, and receiving an O stand for the last time is great," Carter said.

Carter received a big ovation when he registered and a strong ovation when he left forever. He spent four and a half seasons with the franchise when he was in New Jersey and is third in the list of scores for the Nets.

Irving grew up in New Jersey as a fan of Carter and the Nets, and said he had Carter's shirt in his bag.

















1:14



Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' trip to the Brooklyn Nets in week 12 of the NBA



"It was a child's dream to go see Vince Carter and Jason Kidd play, but specifically Vince Carter. He used to do incredible things," Irving said. "It was amazing when I was a child."

When asked about his hopes for the second half of the season, Irving said: "We can be very dangerous, but we have to play together. That's the most important thing. We have to sacrifice for each other and do things right in the defensive end. If we do that, we'll be fine. "

NBA Gametime analysts Brian Shaw and Kevin McHale broke Irving's triumphant return.

"For people who thought that (Kyrie) might be rusty, he got into his bag of tricks and showed all aspects of what he brings to the table," Shaw said. "He fed Jarrett Allen for an easy dump, which I think he needs to do a little more. (He showed) his ability out of the dribble and hit the traffic hard. If he falls too much, he can throw up three and knock him down. terms of his handles, he still has all that. He is one of the best teachers in the league. "

McHale said Irving should focus on team building and leadership now that he is back in the Nets fold.

"(If I am Kyrie) I will develop a relationship with each of my teammates and make them better players by helping them," he said. "Gather everyone so that (the team) is a unit in which (the players) really want to fight each other."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.