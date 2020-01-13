Kyrie Irving leads Brooklyn Nets to victory over Atlanta Hawks in exchange for an injury | NBA News

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in her first game in almost two months, as the Brooklyn Nets never lost and achieved a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in New York.

Irving returned from losing 26 games with impact on his right shoulder and in his first game since November 14 in Denver, the All-Star guard made 10 of 11 shots, connected his three-point attempt and had three assists in 20 minutes.

After getting 11 points at the break, Irving was 5 out of 5 from the floor in the third before spending the rest of the game. He rested on the last 17:54, leaving after the Nets took a 87-50 lead and the result was never in doubt.

The Nets, who were 13-13 in Irving's absence, led up to 39 and won their second straight game after a run of seven straight losses. Taurean Prince added 14 for the Nets, who shot 53.2 percent and beat the Hawks for the eighth time in a row.

Image:

Irving keeps his balance while dribbling against the Atlanta Hawks



The Hawks saw their worst league record drop to 8-32, as they shot 33 percent when Trae Young sat down in pain in the left hamstrings. Rookie Cam Reddish led the Hawks with 20 points and was the only Atlanta double-figure scorer until the final seconds of the third quarter.

Former Net Vince Carter played 14 minutes in his last away game against Brooklyn and scored eight points. He came out to a big ovation, greeted the crowd when he retired with 89 seconds remaining and hugged Irving immediately after the final horn.

LA Clippers 104-114 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 19 points from the foul line when host Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers 114-104.

Gary Harris scored 15 points, Michael Porter Jr 13 and Monte Morris 12 for Denver, which had seven players in double figures. Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, Lou Williams 26 and Montrezl Harrell 25 for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (hamstring injury).

Denver led by 17 after Jokic hit a triple early in the third quarter, and the Clippers began to sneak away. Leonard hit a jumper and Williams scored a rotation to force a Nuggets downtime, and Jerami Grant, who finished with 11 points, shot and Jokic his third triple to make the score 76-58.

Image:

Nikola Jokic seeks to pass against the LA Clippers



Denver took a 89-74 lead in the last quarter, but LA didn't leave. After Jokic hit a short bridge to make it 105-87 midway through the final period, the Clippers made a run. Patrick Beverley hit a triple, and then Leonard and Harrell scored consecutive Nuggets turnovers to put 105-94.

Denver asked for a timeout, but JaMychal Green blocked a shot from Grant and Leonard exhausted a triple to reduce it to eight. Harrell split two free throws to shoot 106-100, but a foul by Beverley, along with the Clippers coach Doc Rivers ejected, sealed the victory for Denver.

Utah Jazz 127-116 Washington Wizards

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz rally for a 127-116 victory over host Washington Wizards.

Jordan Clarkson added 23 points from the bank and Joe Ingles contributed 20. Six Utah players scored in double figures to help Jazz win their ninth consecutive game and improve to 14-1 in their last 15 games.

Gobert stopped defensively after the break to throw the Wizards off the beat offensively. He also scored 19 points in the last two quarters and helped the Jazz retire at the end of the last quarter.

Gobert made three dumps in a two-minute stretch after Washington reduced the deficit to 111-108 in a Bradley Beal driving tray with 3:32 remaining.

Beal scored 25 points to lead the Wizards. Davis Bertans scored 18 points, Jordan McRae added 16 and Ian Mahinmi contributed 15. Washington lost for the second time in five games.

Beal and Thomas Bryant returned to the lineup after missing several games with injuries.

Image:

Bojan Bogdanovic scores in the basket against Washington



Bogdanovic scored several critical baskets to keep Utah at a surprising distance, contributing 22 points in 9 of 14 shots in the first half.

In the third quarter, Utah scored 15 points with no response, culminating in a second chance dump by Gobert, to tie at 77. The start was part of a larger 21-3 race that culminated in Clarkson's consecutive baskets that put Jazz 83-80.

Miami Heat 121-124 New York Knicks

Taj Gibson's free throw with 1:38 remaining put New York ahead definitely on Sunday night when the Knicks recovered from a 14-point deficit in the second half to achieve a 124-121 victory over visiting Miami Heat

Julius Randle scored a total of 26 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Knicks, who broke a five-game skid after beating the Heat 40-27 in the fourth quarter.

Rookie RJ Barrett scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II added 17 points from the bank for New York, who received strong contributions from Reggie Bullock (16 points), Gibson (14) and Elfrid Payton (10) and Kadeem Allen (10).

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, which has lost two straight in its first losing streak of the season. Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points, James Johnson had 19 and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro added 15 points each for the Heat.

Image:

Julius Randle rises to score in the Knicks' victory over the Heat



The Knicks lost 94-84 entering the last quarter, but began their return by scoring six points with no response in the first 34 seconds. New York reached a point twice in the room before Randle's triple with 2:11 left to play gave them a 116-114 lead, the first for the hosts since the second quarter.

Johnson responded with a triple for the Heat before Gibson suffered a foul in an attempted return. His second free throw provided the last of the 14 advantage changes of the game.

Butler was fouled in a three-point attempt with 21 seconds remaining and hit the first two before missing the third. Barrett received a foul and drained his first attempt before failing the second, the Knicks' first failed free throw in 14 fourth-quarter attempts.

The Heat had the opportunity to tie or take the lead in the next possession. Butler, tripled as a team while driving down the lane, tried to pass without looking at Adebayo, but the ball bounced in the hands of Adebayo and Barrett.

The rookie connected his first free throw and lost the second. The ball bounced out of bounds with half a second to the left and the Heat called its final wait time to advance the ball. Adebayo actually connected a triple in the inside pass, but arrived long after the bell.

San Antonio Spurs 105-104 Toronto Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, 22 in the second half, as the San Antonio Spurs overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-104.

DeRozan, who scored 20 points in 11 consecutive games, sank two free throws with nine seconds remaining for what turned out to be the winning point of the game after Marco Belinelli's triple had given the Spurs the lead.

Kyle Lowry sank a triple with five seconds left to pull Toronto into a point. After San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge missed two free throws with four seconds, Toronto's Pascal Siakam failed a three-point attempt at the doorbell.

Rudy Gay added 15 points, Derrick White had 13, Aldridge 11 and Dejounte Murray had 10 for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl had four points and 10 rebounds.

Image:

DeMar DeRozan rises to the brim against the Raptors



Serge Ibaka had his eighth consecutive double double with 21 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto. Norman Powell had 20 points, Lowry had 16 and Siakam 15. Siakam (groin) and Powell (shoulder) returned to the Raptors lineup after each had missed 11 games.

The Raptors led by up to 18 points during the third quarter and took a 13-point lead in the last quarter. The Spurs had a 17-0 run to lead by three points with 5:31 left. A tray of Patty Mills and White jumper increased the lead to nine points.

The Raptors responded with a 10-0 run completed by Ibaka's triple. Toronto took an advantage of a point in Siakam's free kick, but Belinellii had a triple with 28.8 seconds to play with the Spurs.

Golden State Warriors 102-122 Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 of his team's 31 points in the third quarter when the Memphis Grizzlies opened a tight game on the road to their fifth straight victory, a 122-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Jaren Jackson Jr added 21 points for the Grizzlies, who captured the Warriors season 2-1 series with consecutive victories after Golden State won 114-95 at Memphis in November.

The Warriors led by up to seven points in the first half, and were within 63-62 in the second minute of the third period after a triple by Glenn Robinson III, before the Grizzlies gradually moved away.

Valanciunas led the increase with six rings, including a triple, as Memphis beat Golden State 35-17 in the quarter to climb 95-76. The closest the Warriors could be in the last quarter was 15.

Image:

Jonas Valanciunas greets the crowd during the victory at the Grizzlies' home against the Warriors



Valanciunas connected 13 of his 17 shots and also found time for 19 rebounds for Memphis. His 31 points were one out of a maximum of the season, established in December in Chicago. The 19 rebounds were his biggest since taking 20 in Phoenix last March.

Ja Morant also recorded a double double for the Grizzlies with 11 points and 10 assists, while Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen added 11 points each.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell returned from a six-game absence with a shoulder pain to accumulate 34 points for the Warriors, who lost their eighth straight in a row. It was Russell's ninth time scoring more than 30 points this season.

Charlotte Hornets 92-100 Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds from the bench for the Suns, which are 5-3 since the worst fall of the season in eight games. Devin Booker added 12 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio added 10 points and nine assists and Mikal Bridges had 10 points.

Dwayne Bacon scored 24 points from the bank, and Devonte & # 39; Graham added 22 for the Hornets, who have lost four consecutive games and 10 of their last 12. Reserve Cody Zeller recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Miles Bridges scored 14 points.

Booker was on his way to a total of low points in the season, he is 11 against the Denver Nuggets on December 23, before making 5 of 6 free throws in the last 27.1 seconds to help Phoenix seal it.

Image:

Kelly Oubre rolls a dump during the victory of Phoenix Charlotte



The Suns led by eight after the Aron Baynes basket with 6:46 remaining before running out of goals for more than four minutes, while Charlotte moved within 85-84 in Bacon's short floater with 2:52 remaining.

Ayton ended the Phoenix drought with a dump 12 seconds later and Booker added a triple with 2:17 left to give the Suns a 89-84 lead.

A short time later, Bacon turned the ball around, and Oubre picked it up and rolled over to give Phoenix a 93-87 lead with 45.2 seconds left. Mikal Bridges added a dump with 34.3 seconds remaining to make a margin of eight points before Booker closed it.

