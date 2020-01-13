KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian still doesn't make it "official,quot; with Younes Bendjima – Here's why!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity has spent quality time with the younger model, but they don't seem to have officially met at this time. But if Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima love being together, why don't they make it official?

An internal report shared the alleged reason why the mother of 3 has not labeled Younes as her "boyfriend,quot;, explaining that her sisters might have something to do with it!

The source tells HollywoodLife that what prevents him from making it official is his age and his level of maturity. It's a big reason why it didn't work before. (Kourtney) knows that the problem is still there. He just doesn't know if being with someone so young is right for her. "

You may know that the model is not less than 15 years younger than the reality star.

But despite their age difference and the fact that they aren't exactly serious right now, Kourt doesn't want to break things up with Younes forever.

‘At this time, Kourtney has no other man with whom he is seeing or speaking. She is good at seeing Younes because he is funny and they have incredible chemistry together, "the source added.

Once again, again, the couple met in September 2019 and, since then, they have spent much of their free time together, generating rumors of meeting.

They even went to Disneyland with Kardashian's three children and it really seems like everyone had a lot of fun.

Young people also seem to like Younes very much and that is no surprise since he is doing everything possible to impress them and, as a result, Kourtney, giving them really expensive gifts.

At the end of the day, Kourtney still knows that he has no real future with Younes, but that he has no one else in his life at this time, so he chooses to enjoy his time with him.



