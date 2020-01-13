Konstantinos Mavropanos will leave Arsenal to join Nurnberg on loan | Soccer news

Arsenal continues to evaluate Eddie Nketiah's future with everyone interested in a loan agreement.





Konstantinos Mavropanos has appeared predominantly for the Arsenal U23 team this season

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will have a medical examination with the German second division club FC Nurnberg on Monday before a loan move.

Mavropanos, 22, has made only nine appearances in the first team since signing with PAS Giannina in 2017, playing primarily for those under 23 during that time.

The Greek defender is effectively the sixth option under the new boss Mikel Arteta, who has said he is considering signing a defender in the January window after midfielder Calum Chambers was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are interested in signing the Nketiah loan.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah will become the last Arsenal player to leave the borrowed club after Emile Smith Rowe's departure to Huddersfield.

England's U21 striker was removed from his spell at Leeds United earlier this month due to lack of opportunities for the first team and is the subject of interest of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

