Kim Kardashian surprised by Jonas Brothers' epic impersonation of her fight with Khloe

Joe Jonas plays the owner of KKW Beauty in the video, hitting Khloe from Nick Jonas with his bag over and over again while imitating Kim's iconic line, "Don't be fucking rude!"

Leave it to Jonas brothers to give him the best personification of the fight of brothers. The three-member band made a lot of people laugh on Monday, January 13, when they posted a video of them on Instagram, recreating one of Kardashians' most iconic fights.

In the video, Joe Jonas juice Kim Kardashian when he entered a room and started hitting Nick Jonas& # 39; Khloe Kardashian with his bag, clearly recreating the iconic "purse fight of the sisters of"keeping up with the Kardashians"season 2." Don't be fucking rude! "Joe imitated Kim, while a surprised Nick imitated Khloe." Oh my God! Are you kidding me!?"

Joe continued: "I swear to God, don't be rude to me … I'm going to hurt you," before proceeding to hit his brother. Kevin Jonas He appeared at the end of the video, walking carelessly around the room with a drink in his hand. The older brother was seen saying "OMG".

The video quickly caught people's attention, including Kim and Khloe. The owner of KKW Beauty was clearly surprised when she commented: "OMGGGGGG". Meanwhile, the founder of Good American Jeans said: "Hahaha did it !!!!!!!"

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, nicknamed the video "gold" while Diplo He was more interested in the leather jacket Nick was wearing in the video. The record producer told the singer "Jealous": "Give me that jacket." Others simply reacted with emojis that cried and laughed, and one said: "This is so good, my God." Another commented: "Once again, incredible content that is felt in the brand of our personalities."

In the original moment, his fight happened after Kim told his sisters how excited he was to get a Bentley, but all the talk about the car was not right with Khloe, who called his sister a "weak duck" while I had dinner at Rob kardashianThe cradle. Kim heard this and reacted quickly by hitting Khloe with her bag over and over again while shouting, "Don't be fucking rude!"