Kim Kardashian flaunts the magnificent gift Kanye West gave her

Kim Kardashian flaunted a magnificent gift that Kanye West, her beloved husband, gave her. Fans are here for his gesture, and some people say that Kim is a very lucky lady compared to other unfortunate people who can't even receive a text message. This was a joke made by The Shade Room.

Anyway, here is Kim's recent post that made fans praise Kanye.

‘If you look closely at my necklace, you can see that it is from a text message that Kanye sent me. He took an incredible crop of a Cartier gold plate necklace and made it sketch. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts ✨ ’Kim captioned his post.

Many people praised Kanye's gift and inspiration, but there were also enemies in the comments that said he now only boasted.

A follower said: "White women get the best out of black men," and someone else posted this: "Kanye needs to teach these men." Anyway, he is amazing with these things. "

Another follower said: "Psh, creativity can't be denied. I'll give it that."

An enemy told Kim: ‘Girl, nobody can see that. I approached and I still don't see it. You look cute, "but a fan jumped in the comments to defend the KUWK star and said:" You can hate everything you want but I love you! "

Kim was recently in the spotlight in relation to the fires in Australia.

In fact, the entire Kardashian clan was recently accused of talking about climate change and forest fires all day, but of donating zero pennies for the causes.

You've probably heard that Australia has been hit by tragedy these days, and they had to fight terrible apocalyptic fires.

Many celebrities donated to help and the Kardashians were criticized for not revealing how much money they donated.

This caused a violent reaction from some people who said they probably didn't send a penny and that's why they keep everything secret.

Ad

Kim and Khloe Kardashian responded to the enemies.



Post views:

3