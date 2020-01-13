Kim Kardashian denies that Kanye West falls off his horse in Sunday service

%MINIFYHTMLa1873470555f9e80cb7eaa6ca7540cff9% %MINIFYHTMLa1873470555f9e80cb7eaa6ca7540cff10%

The owner of KKW Beauty is reacting to a video that sees a man who looks like the evangelical rapper making an entrance while riding a donkey, who then throws him in the back.

Kanye west He has become the target of the Internet joke after a video of what appeared to be him falling from a horse toured the web. Now, Kim Kardashian came out in his defense and emphasized that the man in the video was not her rapper husband.

Kim seemed frustrated when she reacted to a video of the moment on Twitter. "Please, where are you checking the fact?!?!" the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wrote in the Bluebird application, further denying the report." I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday service choir. "

Then he shared several videos taken from the royal Sunday service, showing the choir singing beautifully Whitney Houston"Jesus loves me". On top of that, the chorus performed "Keep on Movin & # 39;" and "Closed Sunday," during which the couple's eldest daughter, North, took the stage to join her father. Shawn stockton since Boyz II Men He also lent his voice during the service.

Early in the day, a video of a man who looked like Kanye was trying to recreate Jesus riding a donkey when he entered Jerusalem during a religious service. In a white robe, the man looked so uncomfortable while holding the white coat on the horse's back while another person held the reins and led the animal to the stage. However, the horse stirred and threw it mercilessly from his back.



Those who were convinced that the man was the rapper "Jesus is the king" quickly mocked him. "This n *** a rolled on a horse in the church and made a full ** of himself," said one. "Kanye was really trying to ride a horse (donkey) in the Church, too bad they threw him. Anddd … the donkey of the day goes to #KanyeWest," said another.