Khloe Kardashian decides not to retrieve Tristan Thompson after all!

According to reports, Khloe Kardashian will not take Tristan Thompson after reflecting on the decision.

Last week, a source told a post that Khloe had decided to take Tristan back, but that they kept things quiet, but Khloe changed his mind.

"Tristan says he wants to contribute to winning Khloe, of course, he makes her feel good, but she let him and everyone around him know that he is not interested in doing anything other than raising him," one told them. HollywoodLife source. . “Things have improved a lot between them, but she could never trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked very hard to move forward and learn to trust again. "

Tristan has been showing gifts to Khloe and leaving flirty messages on his Instagram in a final attempt to retrieve it, but it seems that Khloe is not taking another chance with Tristan, who cheated on her more than once.